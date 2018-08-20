Jefferson Lake
WWE Editor @jeffersonlake
WWE SummerSlam: Four title changes on night of huge drama in New York
Last Updated: 20/08/18 6:24am
Four WWE titles changed hands on a night of huge drama and significance at SummerSlam.
In the main event, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title and Ronda Rousey won the Raw women's championship from Alexa Bliss.
The SmackDown women's title also has a new owner after Charlotte Flair pinned Becky Lynch in a triple threat which also included champion Carmella and Seth Rollins regained the Intercontinental title from Dolph Ziggler.
AJ Styles retained the WWE championship despite being disqualified in his match against Samoa Joe after he savagely attacked Joe with a steel chair.
Shinsuke Nakamura retained the United States title with a straightforward win over Jeff Hardy which included an appearance - but no more - from Randy Orton.
The Bludgeon Brothers were disqualified in their SmackDown tag title defence against The New Day, retaining the straps as a result, and The B Team overcame The Revival with a fortuitous win which ensures they keep the Raw tag belts.
Finn Balor appeared as the Demon King to defeat Baron Corbin in short order and The Miz inflicted a defeat on long-term rival Daniel Bryan after being handed some kind of weapon by his wife Maryse from the front row.
Braun Strowman ensured his possession of the briefcase will continue after a rapid-fire win over Kevin Owens.
Strowman appeared prior to the main event match between Reigns and Lesnar but did not involve himself in the match in any way. That interaction will now have to come at a later date.