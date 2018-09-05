Bret Hart says he owes Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart everything

Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart - as the Hart Foundation - were one of the most-loved WWF tag teams of all time

Bret Hart has issued an emotional statement on the passing of Jim Neidhart in which he says he owes him "everything".

Neidhart died last month at 63 and dozens of wrestlers from around the world paid immediate tribute to the man known as "Anvil".

Hart made a short post on Twitter, saying simply "Stunned and saddened. I just don't have the words right now."

But he has now, on his personal website, released a long statement in tribute to a man with whom he worked very closely for several years during the early stages of his career in the WWF.

Neidhart died in August at the age of 63

The statement said: "I'm sorry for taking so long in making a statement about the recent passing of my longtime friend and companion Jim "Anvil" Neidhart.

"No loss has ever dimmed the light in my heart as this one. I loved Jim as more than a brother. He was a one-of-kind character. The most beautiful thing about Jim was how on the longest days and in the most miserable times, he could always make you laugh.

"He'll always be the "Anvil", the big rhino, the tank. He was the best friend I ever had and I owe him for everything good that ever came my way as a pro wrestler.

At the start of their WWF run, the Hart Foundation were managed by Jimmy 'the Mouth of the South' Hart

"Jim didn't need me so much as I needed him. We had always been close friends from the first time we met in Stampede Wrestling. We never fought or argued about anything and we were always in agreement.

"Aside from being my loyal friend, tag team partner, and brother-in-law, I can say Jim helped me keep my sanity during our numerous dark and lonely times. He was such a hilarious friend. Thank you Jim for a lifetime of happy and great memories.

"Pro wrestling is a profession where trust and loyalty are everything. We were such a fun, fast, exciting, and formidable combination highlighting each other while always making our opponents.

Neidhart's legacy in modern-day WWE continues with his daughter Natalya an established Raw superstar

"When it came to wrestling teams like Andre the Giant and Haku, the British Bulldogs, the Nasty Boys, Demolition, and The Rockers, the Hart Foundation could work with any team and have the best match on the card. We were both always very proud of all of our accomplishments as the Hart Foundation but we were always most proud of our friendship.

"Someday but far enough away, I hope to have a joyous meeting with the many friends and loved ones gone before and, when I make that crossover, I pray God will lead me straight to the Anvil. Thank you Anvil, for I owe you everything."