WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

Batista 'sure' he will return to WWE as he admits he misses 'buzz' of wrestling

Last Updated: 05/09/18 2:14pm
1:49
Batista has not competed for WWE since 2014, having established himself as a Hollywood star since then
Batista has not competed for WWE since 2014, having established himself as a Hollywood star since then

Batista has revealed he is sure he will return to WWE and that he misses the buzz of being in the ring.

The six-time world champion is currently promoting his latest film Final Score, which is released in cinemas in the United Kingdom and on Sky Cinema tomorrow.

He has become a highly-established actor through his roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and the Blade Runner sequel, and Final Score sees him feature alongside Pierce Brosnan in a movie set at West Ham's former stadium, Upton Park.

Batista is a hot property in acting but his passion for wrestling endures, and when asked if he ever saw himself making a WWE comeback, he said: "Oh, for sure.

Batista held the world title six times in WWE
Batista held the world title six times in WWE

"For sure. It's always in the conversation. I'm proud to say that I've never really cut those ties with WWE and I've always stayed in contact with them.

"They know that I'm always open to going back, it just has to be on the right conditions. I have to be available.

"As long as that makes sense, I'd love to go back because I miss it. I miss the audience, the immediate feedback, the adrenaline rush of the physical performance.

"It's just something that's still in me, wrestling."

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Hell In A Cell!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Nia Jax Exclusive!

Sky Sports Pass

Watch the Premier League for just £7.99.

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2018 Sky UK