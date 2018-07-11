Dillian Whyte does not fear any heavyweight rivals ahead of Joseph Parker fight, says Eddie Hearn

Dillian Whyte faces Joseph Parker on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte has "no fear" ahead of this month's showdown with Joseph Parker and will be ready for a dogfight at The O2.

The heavyweight rivals share the ring on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner remaining firmly in the hunt for a world title fight.

Parker, a former WBO champion, has been sharpening his skills in sparring sessions with former Anthony Joshua opponent Eric Molina, but Hearn insists Whyte has not seen anything in the Kiwi to concern him.

When it gets down and dirty at the O2 on July 28 - I'm guaranteeing it will be - he will be right in the thick of it. Eddie Hearn

"Dillian Whyte is a winner. He wants to fight anyone and he has no fear," Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"He's a bad geezer. When it gets going, and when it gets down and dirty at the O2 on July 28 - I'm guaranteeing it will be - he will be right in the thick of it."

Some great rounds with the boys today camp is buzzing can’t wait for July 28th to let my hands fly let’s go baby let’s go #WHYTEPARKER @MatchroomBoxing @SkySportsBoxing #TEAMBODYSNATCHER pic.twitter.com/ZWg7RUozUU — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) July 11, 2018

Parker agreed to return to Britain, just a few months after losing his WBO belt on points to Joshua in March, and Hearn has questioned how that fight has mentally affected the 26-year-old.

"I spoke to my good friend [Parker's promoter] David Higgins this morning," he said.

1:04 Parker has been sparring with Eric Molina before his fight with Whyte Parker has been sparring with Eric Molina before his fight with Whyte

"They say, and we've seen it on the camera there, that Parker looks very light, very lean. He feels like he has a point to prove, because he felt like he sort of let the Joshua opportunity slip.

"Whether Joshua was just too good for him, we don't know, but he's going to have a lot of speed going into this fight, and he's got a lot to prove.

"But then at the same time, he's had that massive fight against Joshua, made a lot of money. Does he still have the burning desire and motivation to win that back? If he does, I think it's a really, really good fight."

Dillian Whyte against Joseph Parker is at The O2 on Saturday July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office.