Darren Barker and Paul Smith analyse Rocky Fielding's win over Tyron Zeuge in Germany
Barker and Smith break down Fielding stopping Zeuge to take WBA 'World' belt
Rocky Fielding was one of the few recent British boxers to go to Germany and win a world title - see how it happened.
The Merseysider was the underdog going in against WBA 'World' super-middleweight holder Tyron Zeuge, at the Baden-Arena, Offenburg, on Saturday night.
Fielding wins in Germany
Fielding's clinical fifth-round stoppage saw him buck a trend that has seen plenty of British stars come unstuck out in Germany, including close friend and gym-mate Martin Murray, who was ringside.
Both Darren Barker and Paul Smith have lost world title fights out there, so the pair were more than happy to see Fielding upset the odds and add his name to the super-middleweight elite.
To see Barker and Smith break down the fight, hit play at the top of the article.
