Darren Barker and Paul Smith analyse Rocky Fielding's win over Tyron Zeuge in Germany

Paul Smith and Darren Barker discuss Rocky Fielding's stoppage win over Tyron Zeuge to win the WBA super-middleweight title in Germany

Rocky Fielding was one of the few recent British boxers to go to Germany and win a world title - see how it happened.

The Merseysider was the underdog going in against WBA 'World' super-middleweight holder Tyron Zeuge, at the Baden-Arena, Offenburg, on Saturday night.

Fielding's clinical fifth-round stoppage saw him buck a trend that has seen plenty of British stars come unstuck out in Germany, including close friend and gym-mate Martin Murray, who was ringside.

Both Darren Barker and Paul Smith have lost world title fights out there, so the pair were more than happy to see Fielding upset the odds and add his name to the super-middleweight elite.

Paul Smith and Darren Barker were delighted to see Rocky Fielding win in Germany

To see Barker and Smith break down the fight, hit play at the top of the article.

