Demetrius Andrade 'ready to rumble' with Billy Joe Saunders

Demetrius Andrade has warned Britain's Billy Joe Saunders to "get ready" for their mandated fight.

WBO middleweight champion Saunders has been ordered to defend his belt against America's Andrade, who was unveiled this week by promoter Eddie Hearn as one of DAZN's first recruits.

"Just get ready. Be in the best shape that you can because, listen boy, I'm coming to rumble," Andrade told Sky Sports about Saunders.

"What brought me to Matchroom is being able to come over to the UK to put on great fights and performances, and possibly have my own 90,000 fans! Yeah, boy."

Asked about fighting in the UK, he said: "I would love to do it. It would be an honour."

Andrade, who is unbeaten in 25 and held the WBA and WBO titles at light-middleweight, is first expected to fight on DAZN's debut show in Chicago on October 6, live on Sky Sports.

The opportunity for him to become Saunders' mandatory challenger opened when Daniel Jacobs instead took the chance to contest the vacant IBF middleweight title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Saunders, unbeaten in 26, was last seen out-pointing David Lemieux in Canada in December.

