Whyte vs Parker: Joseph Parker has steel behind his smile at the start of Dillian Whyte fight week

Joseph Parker plucked up the courage to jam on Sky Sports News

Joseph Parker has fine-tuned his boxing skills and promoter David Higgins is predicting a rude awakening for Dillian Whyte as fight week begins...

The New Zealander has returned to Britain for a high-stakes battle against Whyte at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner staying firmly in contention for a world heavyweight title fight.

On Monday, we caught up with promoter Higgins and the man himself, who appeared supremely relaxed as he treated us to a tuneful guitar performance.

Not Whyte on the night

Dillian Whyte is in for a rude awakening, and when I say rude awakening, I mean he's rude and he'll awaken after he's been KO'd. David Higgins

Parker is lean, mean and ready to silence Whyte for his 'coward' insult during the filming of 'The Gloves Are Off', Higgins told us in an exclusive interview.

After starting camp in good shape, Parker is expected to be fitter and faster than ever when the first bell rings this weekend.

No ref worries here

As long as they're happy, I'm happy and I'm looking forward to just getting in there. It is a good ref, I think everyone is happy Joseph Parker on the man in the middle

Concerns had been raised by Parker's camp about the officials for the Whyte fight, but the Kiwi insists the ongoing debate has not served as a distraction.

He intends to take fate into his own hands by producing a 'dominant' victory over the Brixton man on British soil.

Hitting all the right notes?

When his training session had ended, Parker took Sky Sports News to a nearby guitar shop, and showed that he has nimble fingers, along with his swift fists.

Parker might have to produce one of the biggest hits of his career if he is going to stay near the top of the heavyweight charts.

Lesson learned

"It was a blessing in disguise. I needed the fight to happen and I just thank God it didn't cost me my '0'." Conor Benn on being floored for the first time

Conor Benn returns to action on the Whyte-Parker bill and vowed to produce a much-improved performance in his rematch with Cedrick Peynaud.

The 21-year-old came through a test of heart in the first fight with Peynaud, clambering off the canvas twice to claim a points win, and has vowed to outclass the Frenchman in their second fight.

Coming up tomorrow

We'll be with Dereck Chisora, who is another of the undercard fighters, while Parker's trainer Kevin Barry is due to appear in front of the media on Tuesday morning.

WATCH! It's not long until we hear 'Back in Black' at @TheO2 and @DillianWhyte is promising us a heavyweight war against @joeboxerparker 🥊🐺

