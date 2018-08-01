Dillian Whyte targets Tyson Fury or Manuel Charr before facing Anthony Joshua next year

Dillian Whyte wants to fight either Tyson Fury or Manuel Charr in December before taking on Anthony Joshua in a blockbuster Wembley rematch.

Whyte produced the victory of his career at the O2 on Saturday, twice dropping and beating former world champion Joseph Parker in their high-stakes heavyweight clash.

Attention has now turned to who 'The Body Snatcher' will take on next, with a world title shot the priority, but with Joshua and Deontay Wilder seemingly off limits for now, Whyte is looking elsewhere.

WBA 'regular' world champion Manuel Charr and Tyson Fury are the primary targets for the Brixton powerhouse who is adamant that talk of a Fury-Wilder clash is hearsay.

"I want either Fury or Charr next," Whyte exclusively told Sky Sports.

"Charr has the WBA belt so why not, it's a good fight, he's a great fighter and will come to fight. Whether he wants it is a different story, I know I do and it can be made.

"It's time I got a shot.

Manuel Charr, by way of Lebanon, is the current WBA ' regular' champion

"Then there's Fury. The guy's a joker and a mess, mentally and physically, he's irrelevant right now.

"He's saying he wants to fight Wilder, but he's talking rubbish, that won't happen and it makes no sense right now.

"Fury-Whyte is a great fight, let's get it done. It's more realistic him fighting me. If he wants a real fight, we can get it on in December, it'll have the money and hype, and it'll be massive.

"It's a proper British dust-up and will be a better fight than him against Wilder."

Whyte has revealed that he and 'The Gypsy King' have sparring history, but would not reveal exactly what happened, despite it giving him added confidence ahead of a potential matchup.

Whether it is Fury next for the Londoner or Charr, though, Whyte is hopeful that it will be him taking on Joshua at Wembley on April 13 in his following outing.

Whyte out-fought Parker at The O2

"Fury knows what happened the last time we shared the ring. I'm not going to talk about sparring stories but he knows.

"I'd fight Tyson Fury tomorrow at a drop of a hat.

"Let's face Fury in December, then Joshua at Wembley and then Deontay Wilder to become the undisputed king.

"I could go in as a world champion for the AJ rematch if I beat Charr first which would make it huge.

"I will always want to fight Joshua, we have that rivalry. I know I will beat him when the time comes."