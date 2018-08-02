Cordina vs Dodd: Cardiff City FC out in support of Joe Cordina

Joe Cordina changed up his boots to join Cardiff City's Lee Peltier on the football pitch ahead of his home city headline night.

'The Welsh Wizard' will battle Sean 'Masher' Dodd for the Comonwealth title in the Ice Arena Wales on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, as part of the latest instalment of the NXTGEN series.

Cordina and Peltier both have big things coming up as Cardiff takes centre stage.

Cordina is an avid Bluebirds fan and is delighted to have the support of his beloved club as he looks to claim his first major honour in his pro career.

Defender Peltier is currently preparing for life in the Premier League, but he took time away to meet up with Cordina and give his support.

"I follow boxing and Joe can go a long way. He has a lot of hard work to go, but I think he will do well on Saturday night against 'Masher' Dodd."