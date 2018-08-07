Joseph Parker is unlikely to appeal against Dillian Whyte defeat, say his promoter David Higgins

Joseph Parker is considering next career move after loss to Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker is unlikely to make an appeal against Dillian Whyte defeat and will work towards a rematch with the British heavyweight, says promoter David Higgins.

The New Zealander suffered a unanimous points loss to Whyte, but his promotional team believes Whyte could have been penalised for use of the head in the first knockdown for Parker, who endured concussion from the second round onwards at The O2.

0:32 Brief highlights from Whyte's points win over Parker Brief highlights from Whyte's points win over Parker

But Duco Events boss Higgins does not intend to make an official complaint as Parker will attempt to earn a second fight, starting with a bout in November or December this year.

"He's confirmed to me that he wants to fight professionally for another five years," Higgins told Sky Sports.

Joseph will probably have a fight to rebuild as such, and then look to come back in the UK I would hope. David Higgins

"In terms of us appealing, I don't think we will. I think we've grounds to appeal, the WBO rules etc, but we're going to take the high ground.

"Joseph will probably have a fight to rebuild as such, and then look to come back in the UK I would hope."

Higgins has discussed Parker's career options with fellow promoter Eddie Hearn and would consider an appearance on a Matchroom Boxing USA bill in the future, although a Whyte rematch is the top priority.

"If we were offered to get a rematch with Dillian Whyte, we'd take it," he said.

"Whether Dillian is ready or willing to take a rematch, I don't know, but I think even he will be aware that a concussed Parker nearly came back and got him at the end. He would probably see it as quite a high-risk fight.

"I briefed him [Eddie Hearn] on our plans confidentially. We're in a good space. He's been great to deal with and continues to be accessible and great to deal with.

2:30 Whyte reflects on his hard-fought victory at The O2 Whyte reflects on his hard-fought victory at The O2

"It's the epicentre in the heavyweight division, so we would like to be back in the UK, sooner rather than later.

"Eddie's DAZN deal opens up the United States in quite an exciting way. For us, that's sort of next year stuff at the moment.

"Eddie and I tend to agree that Joseph's stock value in the UK wasn't dented because of the way he valiantly came back and nearly won. Once he's rebuilt a bit, he's still an A-grade boxer in that market. I would expect to see us back there sooner rather later."