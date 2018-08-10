Lewis Ritson will return to action in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson will return to the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, with Joshua Buatsi and David Allen also appearing on the bill on October 13, live on Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old lightweight is firstly due to sharpen his destructive skills in a warm-up fight on the undercard for Amir Khan's clash with Samuel Vargas in Birmingham on September 8, live on Sky Sports.

But Ritson will then head back to his hometown venue, the scene of his first-round demolition of Paul Hyland Jr, as he hunts down a European title after winning the British belt outright.

It's been a fantastic year for me and I want to continue to build in September and October. Lewis Ritson

"The atmosphere in inside the Metro Radio Arena was unreal in June and I can't wait to get back in there on October 13," said Ritson. "It's been a rapid rise and I can't wait to headline on the big stage again live on Sky Sports.

"The most important thing for me right now is keeping busy and I'm delighted to be fighting in an eight rounder on the Khan-Vargas undercard in September as well. I'm focused on winning and improving with every fight.

0:58 Lewis Ritson stopped Paul Hyland Jr in the first round at the Metro Radio Arena Lewis Ritson stopped Paul Hyland Jr in the first round at the Metro Radio Arena

"It's been a fantastic year for me and I want to continue to build in September and October. I've got a brilliant team around me that I trust and I'm confident that they can guide me at the right pace towards more major titles."

Buatsi is also back in action and will be seeking another explosive win following his ruthless first-round stoppage of Andrejs Pokumeiko on the undercard for Dillian Whyte's victory over Joseph Parker.

Joshua Buatsi added another knockout to his unbeaten record at The O2

The exciting 25-year-old has already racked up seven victories since turning professional just over a year ago and now holds the WBA International title.

In the chief support fight, Robbie Davies Jnr battles Glen Foot for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles.

Foot puts his Commonwealth title on the line for the first time after an 11th-round stoppage win over Jason Easton in March, while Davies Jnr dropped Michal Syrowatka three times on his way to avenging his sole career loss in the same month.

2:33 David Allen reflects on his dramatic win over Nick Webb David Allen reflects on his dramatic win over Nick Webb

Heavyweight Allen pulled off a stunning stoppage win over Nick Webb in a British title eliminator at The O2 last month and 'White Rhino' also appears on the undercard in the north east.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I'll be honest, I'm counting down the days until we are back in Newcastle.

Fans can expect a packed night with Joshua Buatsi, Dave Allen and a brilliant clash between Glen Foot and Robbie Davies Jnr. Eddie Hearn

"Last time out was something very special and October 13 will be even bigger. Lewis Ritson is a star with a city behind him and now we are on the world title march.

"His fight and the full undercard will be announced at a press conference soon. Fans can expect a packed night with Joshua Buatsi, Dave Allen and a brilliant clash between Glen Foot and Robbie Davies Jnr."