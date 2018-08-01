David Allen says stoppage of Nick Webb was life-changing moment

David Allen says his sensational knockout of Nick Webb has changed his life, as he plans a reformed future with the British title his primary objective.

The Doncaster fans' favourite produced the moment of his career on Saturday, stopping Webb with a devastating right hand in their heavyweight eliminator for the Lonsdale belt, as part of an epic night of boxing at The O2.

For Allen, a man whose time in the sport has been etched with ups and downs throughout, it was a life-changing punch that now paves the way for a gallant run in the division, and the 26-year-old has promised to give the sport everything he has from here.

"It was everything that win, that one right hand changed my life," he said, speaking on Sky Sports' Toe 2 Toe podcast.

"It was just relief, all those years that had gone before.

"It feels like I've been around a long time, I had the [Dillian] Whyte fight two years ago, and from there, [Luis] Ortiz, the Commonwealth title twice, [Tony] Yoka, and I've now won a big one.

"It all came out at the end. I knew what it meant and knew it would set me up for life.

"I'm from Doncaster where house prices are the price of a bar of chocolate in London."

My favourite picture from last night 🦏 pic.twitter.com/RfPM1mdO9P — David De La Allen (@davidthewhiter1) July 29, 2018

Allen took the fight with Webb at late notice, admitting that he was low on confidence in the days leading up to the crucial domestic showdown.

"I probably got the call to fight on about a weeks' notice," the 'White Rhino' continued. "I really believed I could beat Webb at 100 per cent, but the shape and mindset I was in, I wasn't confident at all on the day of the fight.

"I knew, though, once the bell went I'd be okay and it would all come back, the fire in the belly would be back.

"The plan was to get through the first few rounds without taking much stick, not to get hit, and get my jab going.

"I was going back to the corner saying it was easy, I just hoped I could go through the gears.

"I hit him with the right hand earlier and knew he was wary. I started hitting the body to bring his hands down and then threw it again, it hit him and he couldn't continue - I knew it was all over."

With mooted plans to retire now firmly put on hold, Allen says he has a new lease of life and is ready to push for an opportunity to fight for the British title, currently held by Hughie Fury.

"I need a few more fights now," he said. "I'm very popular, people want to watch me fight, and that's a great selling point. I want the correct fights at the correct time.

Hughie Fury, cousin of Tyson, is the current holder of the British title

"I want to have a few fights, be better prepared and more experienced, and then win the British heavyweight title, that's the main objective.

"Every big fight I'm in, I want to win, I don't want to be a gallant loser, I want to win and win titles. The British title is the aim and anything from there is a bonus.

"I want to become the best fighter I can be.

"I see this as a chance, now, and my next fight I want a 10-week camp. I'll have some time off and get a good team behind me, get some strength and conditioning, a physio, the lot.

"I want to go the whole way and do everything, I'm really excited about what the future holds."