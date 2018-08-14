Tyson Fury continues Deontay Wilder mind games ahead of Francesco Pianeta fight

2:18 Tyson Fury says he will perform like 'a heavyweight Sugar Ray Leonard' in Belfast Tyson Fury says he will perform like 'a heavyweight Sugar Ray Leonard' in Belfast

Tyson Fury goaded heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder ahead of his fight with Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Fury's comeback continues with a showdown against the experienced Pianeta in Belfast where Wilder will be present at ringside in his role as a television analyst.

Negotiations for the two to meet in December are at an advanced stage and should Fury overcome Pianeta, one of the division's super-fights will move a step closer.

"I don't have to impress anybody," said Fury when asked about Wilder being at ringside.

"If I needed to impress him he wouldn't be flying all the way over here to see me.

"I'm not going to America to see him. He knows where the draw is, he knows where the daddy lives."

If Pianeta chins me, I'll crawl across the ring and kiss his feet because he'd be a better man than me. Tyson Fury

He added: "If I come through this then Wilder has the chance to fight me for the lineal championship. Let's face it, he's not really fought anybody and he's had 40 fights."

Pianeta, who was born in Italy but is based in Germany, has won all but five of his 40 fights with Wladimir Klitschko, Ruslan Chagaev and Oliver McCall the bigger names on his record.

Francesco Pianeta (right) has won 35 of his 40 professional fights

"If Pianeta chins me, I'll crawl across the ring and kiss his feet because he'd be a better man than me," he said.

"If I can't beat him, I'm going nowhere. He's a very dangerous opponent but I think I'm the greatest heavyweight who's ever been born.

"It's not actually going to be that hard to get all my belts back. All I've got to do is beat Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. It shouldn't be hard.

"I'm not focusing on Wilder or anyone besides Pianeta, though. Wilder may as well be a million years in the future. I'm focusing on Pianeta and nobody else.

"I've got a feeling Pianeta will come straight towards me and try and land some bombs.

"At least Pianeta has come here to fight me and look me in the eye. Others just talk about it on social media."

Fury beat Sefer Seferi in his comeback fight in June

Fury made his comeback in June after two-and-a-half years out of the ring by overwhelming Sefer Seferi inside four rounds, having shed in the region of 10 stone in order to resume fighting.

While the 30-year-old will be aiming for another knockout, he would be just as happy if his bout with Pianeta went the distance.

"I'd prefer rounds," he said. "I've had one fight in three years so I need the rounds. Ten rounds hopefully, points decision."

He added: "The old Tyson Fury is gone, never to be seen again in history. The new Tyson Fury is here now. All I can promise is to put on a good fight.

"I do want to win a world title again so I have to raise my game after three years out of the game nearly and ballooning up to 28 stone.

"To lose that weight has been mentally and physically draining and to do it there has to be a want in the brain and I have that. That's why I'm a sick boxer and I win fights."