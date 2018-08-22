Joshua vs Povetkin: Luke Campbell could receive WBC title shot if Mike Garcia vacates belt

1:03 Luke Campbell discusses Wembley fight with Yvan Mendy Luke Campbell discusses Wembley fight with Yvan Mendy

Luke Campbell is waiting to find out whether the WBC belt will be on the line at Wembley, but is also willing to take a rematch with Jorge Linares for the title.

The 30-year-old lightweight faces Yvan Mendy in a WBC final eliminator on the Anthony Joshua bill at Wembley on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but WBC champion Mikey Garcia is expected to vacate his belt to pursue a fight with IBF welterweight title-holder Errol Spence Jr.

Campbell is awaiting the Californian's next move and there is also the potential of a fight for the vacant title against Linares, who sits just below the Hull man in the WBC rankings.

"That would be awesome," said Campbell. "I would love that, I want that rematch with Linares.

"You never know, if Mikey Garcia vacates early enough, this fight could be made for the full title, which would be amazing.

"I'm obviously not putting all my chips on that, but if there's a possibility. We've just got to see what Mikey Garcia does.

"If not, for me to fight Linares for the title, that's a massive fight."

Ukrainian star Vasyl Lomachenko holds the division's WBA belt after his knockout win over Linares in May, and Campbell was named earlier this year as a future opponent.

"I'm not ruling that out. Lomachenko is an amazing fighter," he said. "Such a talent and he's ranked up in the pound-for-pound list in the top three.

"Again, I want to fight these guys. I'm not threatened by any of these, I want to get in there and show them who I am, and what I can do. I want to be in with the best."

But first Campbell must avenge a 2015 points defeat to Mendy when he battles the Frenchman again at the national stadium.

"I'm very eager to get out there and put a good show on," he said.

"For me it's about coming back, not only winning, but winning in style, and looking great. Showing people that I'm the man at lightweight.

"It's quite frustrating because I could be sat here right now, WBA world champion, beating a three-weight world champion. I'm not, and I was so close to it.

"A lot of people, myself including, thought that I did enough, but it wasn't meant to be. I keep my head down, I keep working hard, making sacrifices every day. I love what I do, and I want to be the best."

