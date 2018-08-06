Joshua vs Povetkin: Luke Campbell receives rematch with Yvan Mendy at Wembley on September 22

Luke Campbell faces Yvan Mendy in a final eliminator for the WBC lightweight title on the Anthony Joshua-Alexander Povetkin undercard at Wembley.

The Hull fighter can avenge his 2015 points defeat to Mendy in a rematch ahead of Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Alexander Povetkin on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Olympic gold medallist Campbell insists he is much improved since being floored in defeat by the 33-year-old Frenchman, who has collected seven victories and the WBC silver belt following his surprise triumph at The O2.

"I want to clear Mendy off my record," said the 30-year-old Campbell, who has recently linked up with new trainer Shane McGuigan.

I've already struck up a great relationship with Shane and I have no doubt that he is going to take me to the next level. Luke Campbell

"For reasons that I've talked about previously I should have never got in to the ring that night, but what's done is done, and I can't wait to right that wrong on my record on fight night.

"Mendy's always been on my list for sure, he's been winning and it will be a very tough fight. He is a tough competitor, strong and durable.



"I am now a completely different person and a different fighter all-round. I'm 10 times better than I was when he beat me three-and-a-half years ago. I'm bigger, I'm wiser, my boxing ability is 10 times what it was back then.



"I've already struck up a great relationship with Shane and I have no doubt that he is going to take me to the next level. I want to become a world champion and Shane has a proven track record of achieving that with his fighters."

Mikey Garcia holds the WBC and IBF lightweight titles

But Mendy has vowed to produce a repeat victory, which would line up a fight for the WBC belt currently held by Mikey Garcia, who added the IBF title with a points win over Robert Easter Jr last month.

"I'm within touching distance of landing a shot at the WBC World title and Luke Campbell is standing in my way," said Mendy. "I'm willing to fight anyone to get my hands on that green belt - I beat him before and I will do it again. This time he will not hear the final bell."

It's a 50-50 fight and a great addition to what will be a huge night of boxing. Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is probably the biggest moment of Luke's career so far.

"Win and he could challenge Mikey Garcia for the title. Lose and his aspirations of fighting for a world title are over. It's a 50-50 fight and a great addition to what will be a huge night of boxing."

