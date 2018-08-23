Isaac Dogboe hopes WBO title win over Hidenori Otake will keep him on course for unification clash

Isaac Dogboe defends WBO title against Hidenori Otake this weekend

Isaac Dogboe has vowed to defend his WBO title with an explosive win over Hidenori Otake and then seek out the other world champions at super-bantamweight.

The Ghana-born fighter claimed the WBO belt with a knockout win over Jessie Magdaleno in April and makes the first defence against his Japanese title challenger in California on Saturday.

Otake fell short in a WBA title fight against Scott Quigg, proving his toughness in a points loss, but Dogboe intends to gain the attention of fellow belt holders by breaking his opponent's resistance before the final bell.

Otake went the distance with Quigg in a 2014 defeat

"There's going to be fireworks, like I've always said," Dogboe told Sky Sports.

"Hidenori is a come forward fighter. I'm also a come forward fighter. I believe that I've got more skills than Hidenori.

"We're going to take this fight back to basics and we're looking forward to knocking him out and then looking forward to the future, and unifying the division.

"Putting that fire back into the division."

Dogboe moved to London at a young age and hopes one of his future world title fights can be staged in Britain.

Dogboe is keen to fight in front of his UK supporters

"I'm so humbled and I'm thankful to all my fans in the UK," said the unbeaten 23-year-old.

"Everyone has been patient. I know a lot of people are looking forward to see me fight in the UK, but that time will come very soon. "