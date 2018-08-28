P4P Top 10: Vasyl Lomachenko voted world's best boxer in Sky Sports poll

Vasyl Lomachenko has been voted the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer by Sky Sports readers.

The Ukrainian maestro topped our poll, answered by you, with Gennady Golovkin and Terence Crawford making up the top three.

Scroll down to see your top 10 pound-for-pound boxers…

10. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

VOTED UP: 4.6k votes VOTED DOWN: 7.1k votes

The Thai burst on the scene last year with back-to-back wins over Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez, previously the divisional ruler. Sor Rungivisai has four losses on his record but now owns the WBC super-flyweight belt.

9. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

VOTED UP: 15k votes VOTED DOWN: 17.5k votes

The Mexican star has been beaten just once, by Floyd Mayweather, in 52 fights. He has held world titles in two weight classes and will rematch Gennady Golovkin next, with whom he shared a draw last year.

8. Naoya Inoue

VOTED UP: 21.2k votes VOTED DOWN: 9.7k votes

'The Monster' from Japan was most recently seen knocking out Jamie McDonnell inside one round. He is a three-weight world champion by the age of 25, and carries a reputation as a fearsome puncher.

7. Anthony Joshua

VOTED UP: 24k votes VOTED DOWN: 12.3K votes

The world heavyweight champion who owns IBF, WBA and WBO gold, on top of an Olympic gold medal. He defends his titles against Alexander Povetkin on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

6. Errol Spence Jr

VOTED UP: 22.1k votes VOTED DOWN: 10.4k votes

The Texas-based fighter is on a destructive streak through the welterweight division, having stopped Kell Brook, Lamont Peterson and Carlos Ocampo in succession. IBF champion Spence Jr is unbeaten in 24.

5. Mikey Garcia

VOTED UP: 22.2k votes VOTED DOWN: 10.2k votes

A four-weight world champion who is unbeaten in 39. Garcia beat Robert Easter Jr in a unification fight for their lightweight belts, and previously boasts a win over Adrien Broner and a brutal knockout of Dejan Zlaticanin.

4. Oleksandr Uysk

VOTED UP: 22.5k votes VOTED DOWN: 10.5k votes

A masterclass of a performance in the World Boxing Super Series final against Murat Gassiev won the tournament for Usyk, who became the first man to unify the cruiserweight division in the process. The Olympic gold medal winner, 15-0 as a pro, is discussing a fight against Tony Bellew.

3. Terence Crawford

VOTED UP: 26.2k votes VOTED DOWN: 8.5k votes

The Nebraska fighter became the first undisputed champion of a men's division in 12 years when he stopped Julius Indongo to unify four lightweight titles. Unbeaten in 33, Crawford immediately won a welterweight world title by halting Jeff Horn.

2. Gennady Golovkin

VOTED UP: 30.2k votes VOTED DOWN: 10.5k votes

The knockout artist from Kazakhstan has ruled the middleweight division with the IBF, WBA and WBC gold, and remains unbeaten in 39 fights with 34 KOs. A controversial draw against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez last year will be run back next month.

1. Vasyl Lomachenko

VOTED UP: 30.5k votes VOTED DOWN: 10.2K votes

His last 10 wins have been world title fights, and Lomachenko has won the top prize in three weight divisions after just 12 pro fights. He currently holds the WBA 'super' lightweight title and has beaten Guillermo Rigondeaux and Jorge Linares in consecutive outings. Throw in back-to-back Olympic gold medals.