Daniel Jacobs to face Sergiy Derevyanchenko for vacant IBF middleweight title

Daniel Jacobs wants to prove he is the world's best middleweight

Daniel Jacobs is set to face Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF world middleweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27.

The 'Miracle Man' is gunning to regain his world champion status having lost his WBA crown to Gennady Golovkin in a March 2017 unification fight.

Golovkin is set to take on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a hotly-anticipated rematch in September and Jacobs (34-2, 29KO) hopes to position himself to face the winner.

"I'm excited to be back in New York City fighting in my hometown," said Jacobs, who has taken the unbeaten records of Luis Arias and Maciej Sulecki in his last two fights.

"This opportunity for a world title is one I don't take lightly and I'm preparing myself to be in an incredible fight with Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

"I've always felt that I was the best middleweight in the world. With this type of fight I'm that much closer to proving to the world I am the best."

Jacobs and Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10KO) are familiar foes as they train under Andre Rozier, who will be in Jacobs' corner and camp for the bout.

Derevyanchenko, however, is not fazed by losing his trainer - Gary Stark Sr. will step into the void - and insists their friendship will be put firmly to one side once they enter the ring.

"I'm a step away from my dream and I will not miss this chance," said Derevyanchenko.

"From my time in the amateurs to my pro career, this has been a long time coming for me. I've beaten everyone they've put in front of me to earn this shot.

"Having trained with Danny, I know him very well and we are friends.

"However, it will be strictly business in the ring. I will not be denied. The belt will be mine."

In the night's co-main event, unbeaten Puerto Rican star Alberto "El Explosivo" Machado (20-0, 16KO) will make the second defence of his WBA world super-featherweight title against Cleveland's Yuandale Evans (20-1, 14KO).

Also on the card, Heather Hardy (21-0, 4KO) will meet Shelly Vincent (23-1, 1KO) in a rematch of their 2016 Fight of the Year, with the WBO featherweight crown on the line.