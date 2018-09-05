Khan vs Vargas: Amir Khan doubts Kell Brook can get back down to welterweight to face him

Amir Khan doubts "disrespectful" Kell Brook will be able to get back down to welterweight to finally settle their long-standing score.

'King' Khan takes on tough-talking Samuel Vargas at 147lbs in Birmingham on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, with a potential showdown against either Brook or Manny Pacquiao a possibility if victorious.

Live Fight Night Live on

The rumours were that he pulled out of that because he couldn't even make 154lbs, so him making 147lbs is just a line he is using to get the fans back again, or win the fans over Amir Khan

The Bolton star sees the Vargas fight as the perfect platform to set up a huge stadium or world title fight, and although Khan yesterday told Sky Sports that he will face Brook if his rival can make the move back down in weight, he remains doubtful.

"I want to be in the big fights and Brook is definitely someone we'll also look at," Khan exclusively told Sky Sports.

3:46 Khan says he is bigger and better than Brook, should they meet Khan says he is bigger and better than Brook, should they meet

"I am sure he had a fight coming up but he pulled out. The rumours were that he pulled out of that because he couldn't even make 154lbs, so him making 147lbs is just a line he is using to get the fans back again, or win the fans over.

"I do feel sorry for him at times but at the end of the day, I have to look after myself and my own career.

"If the fight happens between us I know it will be big. I just hope he stays strong because the way he seems to me, he couldn't get a fight out of him."

Khan is expecting an "even bigger" event than his Liverpool demolition of Lo Greco when he boxes in Birmingham for the second time, on Saturday night.

Khan and Vargas headline the Arena Birmingham card on Saturday

The 31-year-old is not bothered if Brook will be ringside, as he was at the Echo Arena in April, but has warned his nemesis to be on his best behaviour.

"It was disrespectful and I think he looked like an idiot, to be honest with you, just standing there," he said.

1:24 Brook was far from impressed with Khan's return to a British ring Brook was far from impressed with Khan's return to a British ring

"Why did he come in the ring and say 'I want to fight you, I want to fight you'? That's all he said.

"To be honest I've never really let him get to me or say anything or react to anything he says about me, because when you react that's when you don't box.

"I'm just relaxed and chilled out, while he probably feels like he's just talking to a brick wall because it never gets to me and he never upsets me. But there is no reason to be so disrespectful."

Tale of the Tape: Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas

Watch Amir Khan against Samuel Vargas, from the Arena Birmingham, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.