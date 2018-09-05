Joshua vs Povetkin: Hughie Fury unfazed by Bulgaria trip as he targets Anthony Joshua's titles

Hughie Fury has dismissed fears about taking an IBF eliminator in Kubrat Pulev's home country - and warned Anthony Joshua that he is 'coming for' the British star's world titles next.

The 23-year-old will travel to Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, on October 27 to face Pulev with the incentive of becoming mandatory challenger for Joshua's belt.

Although Fury lost his previous tilt at world honours, against Joseph Parker for the WBO title in September 2017, he is adamant lessons were learnt in defeat and is ready to take on WBO, WBA and IBF champion Joshua.

Fury (R) and Kubrat Pulev will battle to become mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua's IBF belt

Fury must first overcome Pulev on Bulgarian soil and the young heavyweight is unfazed by the job at hand, telling Sky Sports: "If you can fight, you can fight, it doesn't matter where it's at, or who it's with.

"I always believe if you want to be the best, you've got to fight the best. No matter what, you've got to go wherever. A fight is a fight, and that's my mentality.

I’ve got to get past Pulev first and then I am there. Joshua’s the fighter I am coming for. Fury on Joshua

"That's what I want, I want those world title belts and that's my dream. That's what I'm coming for.

"I've got to get past Pulev first and then I am there. Joshua's the fighter I am coming for.

"You look at how we both fared against Parker and there really wasn't too much difference, he didn't throw much with the right and worked behind the jab."

Hughie Fury celebrates after winning the coveted Lonsdale belt

Fury, who returned to winning ways last time out when stopping Sam Sexton to claim the British title, is promising fireworks in his next outing as he looks to firmly put his sole career defeat behind him.

"You can't dwell on the past and I've taken positives [from the Parker loss], I do believe that everything happens for a reason," he said.

Pulev was previously scheduled to take on 'AJ' but had to withdraw through injury

"It was a learning curve and has brought me back to here so I believe I'm on the right path.

"I didn't get out of first gear against Sexton and took it easy. This next fight you'll see a different Hughie Fury, it'll be excitement and fireworks."

