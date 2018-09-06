Joshua vs Povetkin: Inside Anthony Joshua's camp ahead of Wembley bout

Anthony Joshua is gearing up to defend his world heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin on September 22

Sky Sports News reporter Fraser Dainton takes a look at Anthony Joshua's camp ahead of his Wembley showdown with Alexander Povetkin...

A quick glance around the room, and famous faces are everywhere. All of them successful Olympians - all the way back to Dick McTaggart, Chris Finnegan and Ralph Evans, right through to the present day with Amir Khan, James DeGale, Nicola Adams, and of course, Anthony Joshua.

"Welcome to the Lions' Den, home of GB Olympic Boxing", reads the sign on the wall, next to a huge picture of a very scary looking, big cat. The atmosphere is business like. The rings, bags and balls are all feverishly busy, as those who hope to have their pictures on the wall in future, go to work.

Joshua is, arguably, the English Institute of Sport's most famous graduate. He greets everyone with a big smile, and makes his way round the room shaking hands. He stops and chats with some of the more junior members of the Olympic team. It's as if he's still one of them - rather than heavyweight champion of the world. Occasionally, there's a roar of laughter, his infectious enthusiasm for the sport rubbing off on all who come in to contact with him. It's only when someone asks for a quick selfie - which he's always happy to do - that you remember just how big a figure he's become - not only in boxing, but in sport.

Unbeaten Joshua cut a relaxed figure as he prepares for his Wembley showdown

Eventually, Joshua sits on a chair, alone for a few moments with his thoughts. He ties up his boots, and begins wrapping his hands. His trainer comes across and has a few words. Robert McCracken is a hugely respected coach, and rightly so. When he speaks, Joshua stops and listens, taking it all in, nodding and attentive. The pair of them have worked together for many years, and as any boxer will tell you, the secret to success is often those tiny percentages which are discovered, analysed and put in to practice by a good coach.

The two of them sit down to watch a video - it's Alexander Povetkin's last fight against David Price. Every now and then the video stops, McCracken leans across and speaks in Joshua's ear, the big man nods again. A few others gather round to hear McCracken's words of wisdom, while Joshua puts up his hands and makes a few moves. The video changes to another of Povetkin's fights, and the conversations continue.

Joshua has already had a hard sparring session this week, so the gym work will be relatively light - though no less intense. With just over two weeks to go, every aspect of Joshua's time has to be carefully planned, in order to make sure he is in perfect condition for Wembley. I ask him: "How's life?" He replies with a grin: "I haven't got a life!"

Training camp is relentless - day after day of hard slog - sparring, technical work, strength and conditioning, video sessions, and the gaps in between are spent trying to rest and recover, eat the right food, and put the plan into place. There are no corners cut, no sessions skipped, nothing is left to chance. The sacrifice and dedication are evident in every bead of sweat pouring from his brow as he skips for several rounds before pulling in the gloves.

The buzzer sounds, and immediately, the loud "thwack" of glove on pad echoes through the room, cutting through the music and the chat, as everyone turns to watch. But Joshua's face is one of pure concentration. A storm could be going on right next to him and he wouldn't flinch from listening to every instruction McCracken calls out.

Joshua hits the pads with trusted trainer Rob McCracken

The session winds down with some time on the heavy bag - firstly with the gloves, then without - as once again the trainer shows his pupil what he wants. There's some shadow boxing in the ring, the wraps come off, then there's some time on an exercise bike and some heavy stretching. From across the gym his huge laugh rings out again, and you know he's glad another day is complete, ticked off the list. Many more came before it, many more are still to come. Such is the life of a boxer. Eat, train, sleep, repeat - edging closer and closer to the night where all the hard work will be put in to practice - and hopefully, will have all been worth it.

