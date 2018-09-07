Khan vs Vargas: Who do our Panel pick as the welterweight king?

With Amir Khan looking to return to the welterweight world-title mix, we ask our Panel to give their verdict on who is the current king of the division?

Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr, Keith Thurman and Manny Pacquiao all own world titles in boxing's glamour weight class while 'King' Khan is ready to use Saturday's fight with Samuel Vargas, live on Sky Sports, to fire out a timely reminder to his rivals.

With Kell Brook keen on another stint at 147lbs, as elite contenders Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia prepare to square off this weekend, who do our panel of experts pick as their welterweight number one?

Carl Froch

I am going for Spence Jr. Yes, I put Crawford above him in my pound-for-pound but he has only just stepped up to 147lbs.

I'm going for Errol Spence Jr. He has brilliant timing, great accuracy and he can punch. Carl Froch

When Spence Jr beat Brook, he not only announced himself on the rest of the world, he got better and better as the rounds went on. He has brilliant timing, great accuracy and he can punch.

David Coldwell

I love the division. I think Crawford is going to be the man, either him or Spence Jr. If they ever fought, I would edge towards Crawford, because of his old school skills, he's got the skills and can box southpaw or orthodox.

Crawford is just my No 1, but it's difficult to pick between him and Spence Jr. David Coldwell

He can have a tear-up and pop you on the end of that jab. The only worry I would have against Spence Jr, would be that Spence's physicality may work in his favour. Crawford is just my No 1, but it's difficult to pick between them.

Jamie Moore

I've got to go for Spence Jr. I know Thurman has a good win over Danny Garcia and Crawford is up there now, but Spence is just a phenomenal fighter. He is so good on the inside, he is a southpaw and unorthodox, but the thing that impresses me most, is he has such an adaptable style.

I can't see Spence Jr losing until he starts moving up the weights. Jamie Moore

Whoever they put in front of Spence Jr, he will find away - and I wouldn't rule out that happening against Crawford, either. I can't see him losing until he starts moving up the weights.

Matthew Macklin

The three that are leading the way are Crawford, Spence Jr and Thurman, you could be right for backing either one.

Crawford hasn't been in the division for long but for me he is No 1, he's one of the best fighters in the world. Matthew Macklin

Crawford hasn't been in the division for long but for me he is the best, he's one of the best fighters in the world and is in my pound-for-pound top 3. Thurman has been inactive and there wasn't anything in it between him and Danny Garcia, so I give Crawford the nod ahead of him.

Spencer Oliver

It really is a pick 'em, Spence Jr is looking unbelievable, Crawford is pound-for-pound one of the best and Thurman's there as well. It's one of the most attractive divisions out there and the top 5 or 6 are all battling for that No 1 spot.

Crawfordand Spence Jr are the two leading the bunch, they're immense talents. Spencer Oliver

Crawford has come through the weight and demonstrated that he carries the speed and power up. He has looked sensational. Him and Spence Jr are the leading two out of the bunch, they're immense talents, it's a fight that is brewing nicely and in 12 months it could be a sensational clash.

