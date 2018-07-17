Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte can prove himself as world class if he beats Joseph Parker, says Carl Froch

Dillian Whyte can end the debate about whether he belongs at world class with a win over Joseph Parker, says Sky Sports expert Carl Froch.

When we saw Joseph Parker against Anthony Joshua, he got shut-out. Joshua was too tall, too rangy, a little bit too big and strong.

The referee didn't help matters either. I have to mention the referee, because the referee kept pulling them apart, kept breaking it, which favoured AJ. I'm not saying AJ wouldn't have got the job done, because he would have done. He's a better boxer, a better fighter.

In this fight, I just think that Dillian Whyte is a bit smaller, he's not as rangy, he likes to throw hooks and land big shots. Joseph Parker is going to be more comfortable with somebody standing in front of him.

Joseph Parker is experienced at that world level, and there's an argument that Dillian Whyte's not experienced at world level. Carl Froch

Whyte is going to have to get in close, try and hit him with a heavy shot, try and hurt him. Parker will quite happily sit behind his jab. We've seen him go 12 rounds a couple of times.

He looked good against Carlos Takam, who shared the ring with AJ, and we saw how tough and hard he was. Joseph Parker is experienced at that world level, and there's an argument that Dillian Whyte's not experienced at world level.

I'm making Parker a slight favourite in this fight against Whyte, but I'm hoping the British Whyte can turn out a performance, rise to the occasion, and show people 'you know what, I do belong at world level.'

He can be explosive and he punches hard. He's taking it more serious now and he's maturing as a fighter and as a person. He's much cooler and calmer, which is better because it means he's in control of his emotions, and he can go in the ring and concentrate on his fighting.

I'm hoping he does the business, but from what I've seen previously of both fighters, I've got to be honest and say I'm making Parker a slight favourite.

