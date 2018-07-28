India v England flashpoints: From Vaseline and jelly beans to James Anderson and Ravindra Jadeja!

Ravindra Jadeja and James Anderson had a coming together in 2014

Test series between India and England are rarely without incident.

Ahead of the latest five-game instalment, which begins at 10am on Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, we look back at some previous flashpoints…

1976-77: The Vaseline Incident

England travelled to Chennai with a 2-0 lead after thumping India in Delhi and Kolkata. In the furnace-like conditions, fast bowlers Bob Willis and John Lever were struggling to stop the sweat from running into their eyes.

Physiotherapist Bernard Thomas suggested the two wear a strip of gauze across their eyebrows held in place with Vaseline channel the sweat away from their eyes.

Lever, who used the sweat from his brow to help shine the ball, found the gauze had made the ball slippery and quickly removed it, placing it by the stumps. It was spotted by the umpires who, after discussions with both captains, reported it to the Indian cricket board.

John Lever wearing the Gauze

The ball and gauze were sent for testing and both were found to have traces of Vaseline on them. Beleaguered home captain Bishan Bedi, with a heavy series defeat on the cards, claimed the tourists had been using Vaseline all along and it was "disgusting that England should stoop so low".

No official action was taken against England.

1988-89: The Cancelled Tour

After a disastrous home summer, England were scheduled to tour India in a five-Test series. Graham Gooch was selected as skipper to lead a youthful squad on their first trip to the country in five years.

It proved to be a false start as Gooch and Northamptonshire batsman Rob Bailey were refused visas by the Indian foreign ministry for links to South Africa during apartheid.

Graham Gooch was denied the chance to repeat his visit of 1981

India were angry that Gooch had never apologised for leading England during the rebel tour in 1982, while Bailey was on a UN blacklist for having been employed in South Africa. England wouldn't play Test cricket again until a home Ashes series the following summer.

2007: Jelly Beans

An already sour Test at Trent Bridge turned ugly as Zaheer Khan strolled out to bat in India's first innings. Leading by 266 runs, Zaheer arrived at the wicket to find jelly beans around his crease. After removing the sweets and playing the next ball, more jelly beans appeared on the pitch.

A rogue jelly bean on the Trent Bridge outfield

He accused England's slip cordon of throwing the sweets at him and angrily waved his bat at Kevin Pietersen. The umpires were forced to step in and calm the players down. Skipper Michael Vaughan later apologised for the incident but it was Zaheer would have the last laugh, claiming nine wickets and man-of-the-match as India won the Test and the series.

2008-09: 'Pie-chucker'

With Pietersen at the helm, England returned to India to play a two-Test series. Having lost his wicket cheaply to Yuvraj Singh in a defeat at Chennai, Pietersen was once again removed by Yuvraj in Mohali, this time making 144 as England tried to level the series.

Yuvraj celebrates dismissing Pietersen in Chennai in 2008

England's captain labelled Yuvraj a "pie-chucker" who bowled "left-arm filth" - Yuvraj responded in kind, laughing off the criticism and said Pietersen must be "useless" to be getting out to him.

2014: James Anderson and Ravindra Jadeja

Trent Bridge was once again the scene for controversy in the latest meeting between the two sides on English soil. As lunch approached on day two of the first Test, James Anderson thought he had Ravindra Jadeja caught behind. Not getting the decision, Anderson let his feelings be known to Jadeja and would continue to do so as the players walked off the field.

As they players made their way into the pavilion, India accused Anderson of "abusing and pushing" Jadeja, with England claiming Jadeja had stepped towards Anderson in an "aggressive and threatening manner".

Jadeja and Anderson had a spicy relationship during the series

The players were charged with ICC offences, and despite Jadeja initially being fined 50 per cent of his match fee, both were eventually cleared.

