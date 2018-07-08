Sky Sports to broadcast 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League
Last Updated: 08/07/18 5:05pm
Sky Sports will show all 34 matches of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) live in the UK and Ireland.
This year's tournament, which runs from August 8 to September 16, will once again see some of the best cricketers in the world take part in a competition that in 2017 attracted a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 197m fans.
Caribbean cricketers Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard will be joined by global superstars including David Warner, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill and more in this year's tournament, which is set to be the biggest yet.
Broadcasting Hero CPL further cements Sky Sports' commitment to bringing the best action from around the world on their dedicated cricket channel.
Damien O'Donohoe, CEO of the Hero CPL, is delighted with the news that Sky will be a broadcast partner in 2018.
"Sky Sports has an unrivalled heritage and portfolio of sports in the UK and Ireland," he said.
"As the number one sports broadcaster in the region, they are the perfect home for cricket fans to enjoy the Biggest Party in Sport this year."
Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions after beating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2017 final.
Are you ready for the #BiggestPartyInSport ? We’re back August 8th!!! #CricketPlayedLouder #CPL18 pic.twitter.com/cWQYkjQtin— CPL T20 (@CPL) July 6, 2018
2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixtures
Match 1
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Stars
August 9, 1am - Queen's Park Oval
Match 2
Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 9, 11pm - Providence Stadium
Match 3
Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 11, 1am - Queen's Park Oval
Match 4
Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Stars
August 11, 9pm - Providence Stadium
Match 5
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 12, 1am - Queen's Park Oval
Match 6
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Tridents
August 12, 11pm - Providence Stadium
Match 7
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Stars
August 14, 11pm - Sabina Park
Match 8
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 15, 11pm - Sabina Park
Match 9
St Lucia Stars v Trinbago Knight Riders
August 17, 1am - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Match 10
St Lucia Stars v Tridents
August 18, 2am - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Let’s get this party started!!! #CPL18 #CricketPlayedLouder #biggestpartyinsport pic.twitter.com/HN0OwzOg7r— CPL T20 (@CPL) July 5, 2018
Match 11
Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors
August 19, 1am - Central Broward Regional Park
Match 12
Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders
August 19, 11pm - Centra Broward Regional Park
Match 13
St Lucia Stars v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 21, 11pm - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Match 14
Jamaica Tallawahs v Tridents
August 22, 11pm - Central Broward Regional Park
Match 15
St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors
August 25, 2am - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Match 16
Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 25, 9pm - Kensington Oval
Match 17
St Lucia Stars v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 26, 1am - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Match 18
Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
August 26, 11pm - Kensington Oval
Match 19
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors
August 28, 11pm - Warner Park
Match 20
Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 30, 1am - Kensington Oval
Match 21
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Stars
August 30, 11pm - Warner Park
Match 22
Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors
September 1, 1am - Kensington Oval
Match 23
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
September 1, 11pm - Warner Park
Match 24
Tridents v St Lucia Stars
September 2, 7pm - Kensington Oval
Match 25
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs
September 2, 11pm - Warner Park
The legend @amlahash is back for #CPL18 !!! #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/zG2W23XEd5— CPL T20 (@CPL) July 6, 2018
Match 26
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Tridents
September 4, 11pm - Warner Park
Match 27
Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors
September 6, 1am - Queen's Park Oval
Match 28
Trinbago Knight Riders v Tridents
September 8, 1am - Queen's Park Oval
Match 29
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs
September 9, 1am - Providence Stadium
Match 30
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders
September 9, 11pm - Providence Stadium
Match 31
Tbc v Tbc
September 11, 11pm - Providence Stadium
Match 32
Tbc v Tbc
September 12, 11pm - Providence Stadium
Match 33
Tbc v Tbc
September 15, 1am - Brian Lara Stadium
Match 34
Tbc v Tbc
September 16, 9pm - Brian Lara Stadium
Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.