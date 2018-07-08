Sky Sports to broadcast 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League

Darren Bravo of Trinbago Knight Riders with trophy after the Finals of the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League

Sky Sports will show all 34 matches of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) live in the UK and Ireland.

This year's tournament, which runs from August 8 to September 16, will once again see some of the best cricketers in the world take part in a competition that in 2017 attracted a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 197m fans.

Caribbean cricketers Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard will be joined by global superstars including David Warner, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill and more in this year's tournament, which is set to be the biggest yet.

Broadcasting Hero CPL further cements Sky Sports' commitment to bringing the best action from around the world on their dedicated cricket channel.

Damien O'Donohoe, CEO of the Hero CPL, is delighted with the news that Sky will be a broadcast partner in 2018.

"Sky Sports has an unrivalled heritage and portfolio of sports in the UK and Ireland," he said.

"As the number one sports broadcaster in the region, they are the perfect home for cricket fans to enjoy the Biggest Party in Sport this year."

Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions after beating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2017 final.

2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixtures

Match 1

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Stars

August 9, 1am - Queen's Park Oval

Match 2

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

August 9, 11pm - Providence Stadium

Match 3

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

August 11, 1am - Queen's Park Oval

Match 4

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Stars

August 11, 9pm - Providence Stadium

Match 5

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

August 12, 1am - Queen's Park Oval

Match 6

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Tridents

August 12, 11pm - Providence Stadium

Match 7

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Stars

August 14, 11pm - Sabina Park

Match 8

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

August 15, 11pm - Sabina Park

Match 9

St Lucia Stars v Trinbago Knight Riders

August 17, 1am - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Match 10

St Lucia Stars v Tridents

August 18, 2am - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Match 11

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

August 19, 1am - Central Broward Regional Park

Match 12

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

August 19, 11pm - Centra Broward Regional Park

Match 13

St Lucia Stars v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

August 21, 11pm - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Match 14

Jamaica Tallawahs v Tridents

August 22, 11pm - Central Broward Regional Park

Match 15

St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors

August 25, 2am - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Match 16

Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

August 25, 9pm - Kensington Oval

Match 17

St Lucia Stars v Jamaica Tallawahs

August 26, 1am - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Match 18

Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

August 26, 11pm - Kensington Oval

Match 19

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

August 28, 11pm - Warner Park

Match 20

Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

August 30, 1am - Kensington Oval

Match 21

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Stars

August 30, 11pm - Warner Park

Match 22

Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 1, 1am - Kensington Oval

Match 23

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

September 1, 11pm - Warner Park

Match 24

Tridents v St Lucia Stars

September 2, 7pm - Kensington Oval

Match 25

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

September 2, 11pm - Warner Park

Match 26

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Tridents

September 4, 11pm - Warner Park

Match 27

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 6, 1am - Queen's Park Oval

Match 28

Trinbago Knight Riders v Tridents

September 8, 1am - Queen's Park Oval

Match 29

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

September 9, 1am - Providence Stadium

Match 30

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

September 9, 11pm - Providence Stadium

Match 31

Tbc v Tbc

September 11, 11pm - Providence Stadium

Match 32

Tbc v Tbc

September 12, 11pm - Providence Stadium

Match 33

Tbc v Tbc

September 15, 1am - Brian Lara Stadium

Match 34

Tbc v Tbc

September 16, 9pm - Brian Lara Stadium

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.