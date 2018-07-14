WATCH: Bumble plays matchmaker with marriage proposal in Lord's crowd

0:56 One couple's day out to Lord's for the second ODI between England and India turned out to be especially eventful. One couple's day out to Lord's for the second ODI between England and India turned out to be especially eventful.

You've heard of the dating app Bumble, well our very own Bumble was up to some match-making of the finest sorts during the second ODI between England and India at Lord's!

Chatting to a young couple Charan Gill and Pavan Bains in the crowd through their commentary earpiece, Bumble gives the cue to Charan to ask a very important question.

Click on the video above to watch as the marriage proposal goes for review - 'decision pending' - before she says yes! (Earning the applause of India's Yuzvendra Chahal before delivering his next over).

Congratulations to Charan and Pavan. And Bumble, go get yourself a new hat ready for the wedding...