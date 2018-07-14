WATCH: Bumble plays matchmaker with marriage proposal in Lord's crowd
Last Updated: 14/07/18 1:22pm
You've heard of the dating app Bumble, well our very own Bumble was up to some match-making of the finest sorts during the second ODI between England and India at Lord's!
Chatting to a young couple Charan Gill and Pavan Bains in the crowd through their commentary earpiece, Bumble gives the cue to Charan to ask a very important question.
Click on the video above to watch as the marriage proposal goes for review - 'decision pending' - before she says yes! (Earning the applause of India's Yuzvendra Chahal before delivering his next over).
Congratulations to Charan and Pavan. And Bumble, go get yourself a new hat ready for the wedding...