David Lloyd rates England's ODI players after their 2-1 series win over India

England secured an eighth bilateral ODI series success in a row with their 2-1 win over India and, in doing so, denied their visitors a 10th on the trot.

But who impressed the most? Joe Root, with his two hundreds? Adil Rashid and his 'ball of the century' like delivery to dismiss Virat Kohli at Headingley? Unsung hero David Willey?

David 'Bumble' Lloyd hands out the gold stars at the end of the series...

Jason Roy 7/10

78 runs @ 39.00 - Highest Score 40

Dangerous, as always. A top score of only 40, but opposition will be very wary of him. He understands his job - get the team off to a flier - and he does that. Such a powerful player.

Jonny Bairstow 8/10

106 runs @ 35.33 - HS 38

A potent force alongside Roy at the top of the order. I just think he gets better and better. He has hit the most fours - 17 boundaries - and has a staggering strike rate of 134.17 for the series.

Joe Root 9/10

216 runs @ 216.00 - two hundreds, HS 113no

Back to vintage Root! He is one of the best players in the world, but had been a little bit quiet so far this summer. Always likely to come back with a bang, and he's done just that with back-to-back hundreds in England wins. You don't leave him out of any one-day team! Player of the series.

Eoin Morgan 8/10

160 runs @ 80.00 - two fifties, HS 88no

Continues to be a very impressive chap, leading the team brilliantly and forcibly. Found form with the bat towards the end of the series too - he can play the situation and is very unselfish, as shown by supporting Root through to a century at Headingley.

Ben Stokes 6/10

55 runs @ 27.00 - one fifty, HS 50

No wickets, Economy 6.60

Needs more cricket. He is playing catch up a little bit after returning from injury in the final T20 against India. He bowled 15 wicketless overs in the ODIs and scored a subdued fifty, off 103 balls, in the first game. He continues to search for his best form.

Jos Buttler 7/10

57 runs @ 28.50

Four catches, two stumpings

Not quite the destructive force he was in the T20s, but still the most dangerous player in the team! He hit a half-century in a losing cause at Cardiff, and it shows the strength of England that they got 322 without him getting a score at Lord's, while he wasn't required with the bat at Headingley. He will give any opposition sleepless nights.

Moeen Ali 7/10

37 runs @ 18.50

Two wickets @ 74.50; Best Bowling 1-42, Econ 5.28

Adil Rashid's soulmate. He continues to be dependable with the ball - not easy bowling offspin, on small boundaries, often in the powerplay, against world-class opposition, but he held his nerve. Quiet with the bat, but not afforded much of an opportunity.

David Willey 8/10

51 runs @ 25.50 - one fifty, HS 50

Five wickets @ 22.60; BB 3-40, Econ 4.70

Excellent! With the new ball, he continues to be a threat with the difficult left-arm angle - a big boost to any team - and he is equally important at the end of the innings now, having not been in England's original plans for the death overs. Also batted responsibly, hitting a fine fifty at Lord's.

Adil Rashid 9/10

Six wickets @ 24.83, BB 3-49, Econ 4.96

Morgan's go-to bowler. Against some of the best players of spin in the world, he has come out on top, bowling Virat Kohli with the ball of the series at Headingley. I just wish he was playing Test cricket, I really do - he has packed up red-ball cricket but, if I were you lad, I'd think again!

Liam Plunkett 7/10

Four wickets @ 29.50, BB 4-46, Econ 5.61

He might go for a few runs, but he has become a very intelligent bowler - willing to try all of his variations - and has that happy knack of getting wickets, often important ones too.

Mark Wood 6/10

Two wickets @ 58.00, BB 1-30, Econ 5.52

The quickest bowler in the attack, and continually striving for that extra yard. But I just wonder whether he needs to find a little bit more than just pace? Perhaps needs to work on his variations.

James Vince 6/10

52 runs @ 26.00 - one fifty, HS 52

He got an opportunity in the last game of the series, and again he looked a million dollars. He is in fabulous form, but got run out! Very unfortunate for him.

