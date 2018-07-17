WATCH highlights from the series-deciding third England v India ODI at Headingley

England need 257 to win the ODI series decider at Headingley after Adil Rashid's three wickets - including a belter to remove Virat Kohli - and as many for David Willey limited India to 256-8.

Leg-spinner Rashid claimed 3-49 on his home ground, dismissing Kohli (71) and Suresh Raina (1) in the 31st over after bowling the recalled Dinesh Karthik (21) off an inside-edge in the 25th.

Kohli, eyeing a 36th ODI century, was left flabbergasted as Rashid landed the ball around leg stump and got it to spin back past his outside-edge and clip the off-peg - Kohli left to settle for a 48th fifty in the format.

Ben Stokes also produced a moment of magic to run out Shikhar Dhawan (44) with a direct hit from midwicket, Dhawan having shared a 71-run stand with Kohli for the second wicket before the India innings unravelled.

MS Dhoni, meanwhile, ate up a lot of balls, just as he did during his curious innings at Lord's on Saturday, and was then caught behind off Willey (3-40) for a 66-ball 42 after being promoted to No 5.

James Vince will be hoping to shine in England's reply - and help them to an eighth bilateral ODI series win on the spin - when he opens the batting, having been drafted into the side in place of finger-injury victim Jason Roy.

James Vince will open for England with Jason Roy nursing a lacerated finger

