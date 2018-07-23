County Championship: Jonny Bairstow puts Yorkshire in control of Roses match against Lancashire

Jonny Bairstow struck 11 fours in his 67-ball innings for Yorkshire

Jonny Bairstow’s quick-fire 82 and Yorkshire’s bowling attack swung the Roses clash the visitors’ way at Old Trafford on an absorbing day on which James Anderson nicked off England Test captain Joe Root for three and Jos Buttler kept Lancashire's slim victory hopes alive.

SCORECARD

Bairstow and Harry Brook (55) put on 133 for the fourth wicket after Root's exit and Graham Onions' dismissals of Adam Lyth (4) and Kane Williamson (1) reduced the visitors to 21-3 in their second dig.

Root, Williamson and Bairstow had been Jordan Clark's victims on day one of the Specsavers County Championship clash in Manchester as the Lancashire seamer recorded a remarkable hat-trick.

But while Root and Williamson fell cheaply again, Bairstow bounced back from his golden duck to strike a 38-ball fifty and help the White Rose county set Lancashire 323 to win.

.@Jimmy9 nicks off @Root66 at @lancscricket - Root would love the seamer to do the same to Virat Kohli at Edgbaston in the first #ENGvIND Test!#LANvYOR scorecard: https://t.co/E2nOFWWCr1 https://t.co/Vf6XJ41Mxi — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2018

Lancashire - for whom skipper Liam Livingstone will not bat due to a broken thumb - began the chase tidily, with Keaton Jennings (30) and Alex Davies (32) sharing an opening stand of 54.

However, Livingstone's men closed on 194-6, still 129 short of their target, with Buttler (59) caught sweeping Root's spin late in the day having put on 80 with Tom Bailey (38no) for the sixth wicket.

Table-toppers Surrey continue to boss second-placed Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge with skipper Rory Burns completing his third century of the season before being dismissed by Samit Patel for 153. SCORECARD

A third @CountyChamp 💯 of the season for @SurreyCricket skipper Rory Burns. 👏👏👏



The opener seals it with a drive down the ground for three off Stuart Broad.#NOTvSUR scorecard: https://t.co/JkE3VuviOD https://t.co/lc4bCsaGyu — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2018

Stuart Broad removed Aaron Finch (2) and Ben Foakes (0) but Rikki Clarke (111) also hit a ton and San Curran contributed 70 as the away team racked up 592 to lead by 382 - Morne Morkel (28) and Jade Dernbach (27) chipping in, too, as Surrey added 245 runs for their last four wickets.

Morkel, who claimed 4-60 first time around, pinned opener Jake Libby lbw for 18 as Notts reached stumps on 57-1 to trail by a mammoth 325, with Surrey now eyeing an innings win on day three.

Moeen Ali failed to press his England Test claims with the bat after making just 30 as Worcestershire stuttered in reply to Somerset's 337 at New Road, with the hosts indebted to No 9 Luke Wood (65no off 77) and No 10 Dillon Pennington (37) for lifting them up to 257. SCORECARD

Somerset then extended their lead to 127with Marcus Trescothick (33o) dominating an unbroken opening stand of 47 with Ed Byrom (12no).

Marcus Trescothick is unbeaten on 33 for Somerset against Worcestershire

In Division Two, Leicestershire completed a resounding 10-wicket victory over Kent, with Harry Dearden scoring 55 as the Foxes reached their target of 75 in 15.4 overs, Paul Horton (15no) playing support act. SCORECARD

Ned Eckersley had earlier hit 74 as Leicestershire made 229 in their first innings before Kent - shot out for 104 on day one - were sunk for 199 in their second, Sean Dickson (59) the only man to pass fifty as Mohammad Abbas claimed 4-55 and Zak Chappell 3-39.

Ben Stokes completed a five-wicket haul for Durham at Gloucestershire as the home side were all out for 362. SCORECARD

Ben Stokes bagged a five-wicket haul for Durham

Stokes made just three from 31 balls with the bat but Durham skipper Tom Latham (120no) scored an excellent unbeaten ton to guide his side to 219-5 by stumps, a deficit of 143 runs.

Chris Woakes (7) also fell for a single-figure score as Warwickshire were bowled out for 276 by Middlesex at Lord's, with Will Rhodes' 118 helping the Bears earn a first-innings lead of 40. SCORECARD

Woakes picked up the wicket of Paul Stirling (16) in Middlesex's second dig before Dawid Malan's men closed 143 runs ahead on 183-6 - England man Malan making only 28 and Eoin Morgan out for three, with Stevie Eskinazi (73) the pick of the Londoners' batsmen.

Northants skipper Alex Wakely (106) completed a century and Steven Crook chipped in with 60 as the Steelbacks made 289 against Derbyshire at Chesterfield before the hosts turned a 29-run deficit into a 118-run lead by the close, albeit with four wickets having fallen, thanks to Ben Slater (53) and Wayne Madsen (52no). SCORECARD