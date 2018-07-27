Sky Sports and ECB team up for Rainbow Laces weekend

0:24 Pundits, players and officials are showing their support for Rainbow Laces! Pundits, players and officials are showing their support for Rainbow Laces!

Cricket is for everyone, so Sky Sports and the ECB have teamed up for Rainbow Laces weekend!

In the coming days, Vitality Blast and Kia Super League are lacing up to send the message loud and clear that the LGBT community are welcome in the game!

Rainbow flags will be part of the guard of honour for every match, and a rainbow decoration will adorn cricket stumps.

Umpires and Sky Sports' commentators are also getting involved and will be given rainbow laces, and at all grounds support for the campaign will appear on the big screens.

Earlier this month the ECB became the first sporting national governing body to march independently at Pride in London, as part of its Diversity Action Plan and Stonewall Diversity Championship Partnership.

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said: "Cricket is a game for everyone and we're pleased to be supporting Stonewall and Rainbow Laces once again.

"We've been proud to work alongside our principal partner NatWest and the message of their 'Cricket has no Boundaries' campaign rings true with Rainbow Laces.

"Everyone should feel that they are welcome in sport and we want to play our part in building an increasingly inclusive and accepting culture."

The campaign for LGBT inclusion at all levels of sport is run by the charity Stonewall

Rainbow Laces Weekend - Sky Sports live coverage

Friday, July 27

Diamonds v Thunder, Kia Super League

2.25pm, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

Vikings v Bears, Vitality Blast

6pm, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

Saturday, July 28

Jets v Outlaws, Vitality Blast

2pm, Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday, July 29

Storm v Lighting, Kia Super League

11.55am, Sky Sports Cricket

Somerset v Middlesex, Vitality Blast

3.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket

Friday's Sky Live action includes Yorkshire Diamonds' Roses clash against Lancashire Thunder in the Kia Super League

Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign is about welcoming and accepting LGBT people at all levels of sport.

Stonewall works with sports clubs at all levels to show that supporting diversity, in all its forms, is the easiest way to build a more supportive and high-performing team, and a strong and loyal following.