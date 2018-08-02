Cricket in Mumbai - Nasser Hussain goes in search of cricket's soul in India

Does the true soul of cricket abide in Mumbai? Nasser Hussain sets out to answer this question in our three-part series...

Press play on the video above to watch the first episode in full. Read Nasser interview here.

EPISODE ONE

Nasser takes a stroll through south Mumbai, an area teeming with cricketing history, and visits the maidans (open spaces) which are teeming with cricket matches.

We also drop in at Bombay Gymkhana, where the first Test in India was played in 1933 against Jardine's England to highlight the contrast between the haves and the have nots.

Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw share their insights into the commitment and spirit of cricketers in the region.

Plus, Vinod Kambli reflects on his mammoth schoolboy partnership with Tendulkar - and we hear about Shaw's monumental 546 - and Nasser gives the highly-talented Jemimah Rodrigues a few throw-downs.

But could the future of the maidans be under threat? We find out more.

