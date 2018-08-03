Nasser Hussain meets Sachin Tendulkar: Three-part series with The Little Master

17:23 Click here to watch Sachin share some insights into how he became a global superstar Click here to watch Sachin share some insights into how he became a global superstar

Sachin Tendulkar is the most decorated cricketer of all time.

'The Little Master' is worshipped across the whole of India after scoring over 34,000 runs in Test and ODI cricket.

We despatched former England captain Nasser Hussain to Mumbai to find out more about Tendulkar's glittering career and find out what motivated him to become a true batting superstar.

Episode One

Sachin looks back on his childhood and explains how his love of sport - and cricket in particular - blossomed under the guiding influence of his parents, brother and coach.

He also shares insights into his philosophy as he worked his way up through the ranks and the drills that helped hone his skills in the early days.

'The Little Master' also reflects on the time his hero Sunil Gavaskar came to watch him bat - and earned the right to face Kapil Dev in the nets at the age of 14.

