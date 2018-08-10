Cricket Debate Podcast: Bob Willis and Jonathan Trott on James Anderson and Chris Woakes

James Anderson acknowledges the applause for his sixth Test five-for at Lord's

Between the showers, day two at Lord's was full of drama.

England's James Anderson took centre stage with his sixth fifth-for at the Home of Cricket while India, bowled out for 107, had a day on which everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

Bob Willis and Jonathan Trott join Charles Colvile to assess another irresistible display from 'magician' Anderson, who had superb support from Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes - preferred to Moeen Ali.

Jonathan dissects another stellar Lord's display from his Warwickshire team-mate Woakes and explains how he might become a more effective seamer overseas, while Bob has his say on the varied performance of England's slip cordon.

