Virat Kohli ‘not proud’ after India defeat at Lord's

Virat Kohli said he wasn't proud of the way his India side played, following their innings-and-159-run drubbing at the hands of a 'relentless' and 'clinical' England at Lord's.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Ian Ward at the post-match presentation, Kohli admitted he may have got his team selection wrong, having picked two spinners, but urged his team to come out positive in the next Test.

England take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series with to Trent Bridge - live on Sky Sports Cricket from Saturday - where, despite struggling with a back injury at Lord's, Kohli hinted he would be fit to play.

"I'm not very proud of the way we played, to be honest," Kohli said following India's heavy second-Test defeat. "This is the first time in our last five Test matches that we've been outplayed.

"Looking at things now, with the weather so unpredictable, I think we were a bit off with the combination we picked here but we have a chance to correct that for the next game.

"The credit has to go to England, they were clinical with the ball, with the bat and in the field and, when a team plays like that, they deserve to be on the winning side.

"You can't really think about [the conditions] when you're playing the game. It is what it is and you have to counter them as and when they come to you.

"England played really well in whatever the conditions were at different stages. And, even when the ball is doing a bit, you still have to pitch it in the right areas.

"Their guys were relentless with the ball. They made us work hard for our runs and put a lot of pressure on us. As I say, the credit has to go to them.

"You can't sit in the changing room and complain about these things. Sometimes the rub of the green goes your way and sometimes it doesn't - you have to accept that, it's part of the game, and when it doesn't, a quality side will make it count. England surely did that.

"At 2-0 down, the only option is for us to come out positive, look to make it 2-1 and an exciting series thereon.

"I should be ok [for Trent Bridge]. There are five days to go till then.

"It's a lower back issue which has been a problem again and again, purely because of the workload and the number of games I have played over the last few years.

"I've still got to stay on top of that, work as hard I can, and look to come back stronger after a bit of rehab and strength work."

