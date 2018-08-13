Joe Root says England cannot get complacent despite India woes

Joe Root believes England cannot afford to get complacent after taking a 2-0 lead

Joe Root has warned England not to get complacent after James Anderson (4-23) passed 100 Test wickets at Lord's to clinch a comprehensive innings-and-159-run thrashing of India in the second Test.

England take a 2-0 series lead to Trent Bridge this week as they beat the rain to bowl out the visitors for 130 in their second innings, with Stuart Broad (4-44) claiming four in a devastating second spell.

Broad took the wickets of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik in two balls as India looked lost against the swinging ball, but captain Root has played down talk of a whitewash.

2:04 Highlights from day four of the second Test between England and India Highlights from day four of the second Test between England and India

"Obviously, that would be the dream - to put in five complete performances and have five wins," said Root. "But it's important we don't get complacent, arrogant, or look too far ahead.

"We're playing against the No 1 side in the world, with some very talented players, and we have to make sure we keep looking to learn and develop.

"We're not the finished article - we've got a long way to go to where we want to get to. We're going to have to start again and work extremely hard over the next five days to win the next game.

Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow put on 189 in a crucial stand for England

"That's got to be our mentality. Of course, it's a great position to be in - 2-0 up with three to go, going into Nottingham, which is a great place for us to play.

"But we've really got to make sure we are realistic about things. Enjoy the position we're in, and when we get our opportunities really try to put India under pressure and drive the game forward, but not get ahead of ourselves."

England had stretched their 250-run overnight lead to 289 before declaring as Chris Woakes walked off unbeaten on 137 in an innings which saw Sam Curran provide a highlight with a stunning six.

5:09 Anderson spoke to Ian Ward about his fine record at Lord's and England's victory over India Anderson spoke to Ian Ward about his fine record at Lord's and England's victory over India

Jonny Bairstow fell seven runs short of his sixth Test century, but Root declared his partnership with Woakes as being instrumental to England's victory with three sessions to spare.

India will have to improve significantly if they are to produce a remarkable turnaround to win the next three matches and claim the series.

Root added: "To go and get to a position where you can declare that far in front is testament to one partnership in particular - Jonny and Woaksy were magnificent.

"I'm really pleased for Woaksy, on a number of occasions he's shown how talented he is with the bat. That's just down to hard work."