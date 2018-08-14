Ben Stokes found not guilty of affray

Ben Stokes was found not guilty of affray at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been found not guilty of affray following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

Stokes' fellow defendant Ryan Ali has also been found not guilty.

The cricketer told Bristol Crown Court he had been acting in self-defence and was defending two gay men when the incident occurred on September 25 last year.

The jury took under three hours to acquit both men, following a seven-day trial.

Stokes' career has been on hold during the court proceedings. He missed England's second Test victory over India at Lord's, and he was omitted from the squad for the third Test at Trent Bridge, which starts on Saturday.

He now faces the outcome of a cricket disciplinary case, which had been on hold pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

England team-mate Alex Hales, who was present outside the nightclub but never charged, will face the same disciplinary hearing.

