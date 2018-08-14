Ben Stokes rejoins England squad for third Test against India after being cleared of affray

Ben Stokes celebrates taking a wicket in the first Test against India

Ben Stokes will join the England squad for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

The England all-rounder was cleared of affray on Tuesday at Bristol Crown Court following an incident which occurred on September 25 last year.

The ECB added the Cricket Discipline Commission can now start its disciplinary process for Stokes and England team-mate Alex Hales.

An ECB spokesperson said: "Now that the legal proceedings have concluded, the disciplinary process for Ben Stokes and Alex Hales can be scheduled by the Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC].

"Ben Stokes will now join the England squad for the third Specsavers Test against India, which starts at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

"Considerable detail has been heard in this week-long court case and, in due course, there will be a range of matters for the board to fully consider."

Stokes told Bristol Crown Court he had been acting in self-defence and was defending two gay men when the incident occurred on September 25 last year.

The jury took under three hours to acquit Stokes and fellow defendant Ryan Ali, following a seven-day trial.

Chris Woakes celebrates his maiden Test century

England otherwise named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test against India.

Warwickshire's Chris Woakes was recalled to the side in place of Stokes for the second Test at Lord's, hitting his maiden Test century in a crushing triumph by an innings and 159 runs.

England vs India Live on

Woakes also dismissed India captain Virat Kohli in taking 2-19 in the first innings, before adding another two wickets in the second.

"It is an example to the guys on edge of the team that when you get your chance, make it as hard as possible to leave you out," captain Joe Root said after the victory.

"It is a great headache for us to have going into next week."

England lead the five-match series 2-0 heading into the third Test at Trent Bridge, which starts on Saturday.

England Test squad

Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire) wicketkeeper, Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Jamie Porter (Essex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham)