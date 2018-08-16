Kent edge out Somerset to reach Vitality Blast quarter-finals

5:52 Match highlights as Kent hold off Somerset to win a high-scoring thriller in the Vitality Blast by five runs Match highlights as Kent hold off Somerset to win a high-scoring thriller in the Vitality Blast by five runs

Skipper Sam Billings led the way with an unbeaten half-century to book Kent Spitfires’ place in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals with a thrilling five-run win over Somerset at Canterbury.

Billings hit 57 not out off 35 balls as Kent equalled their highest-ever T20 total of 231-5, aided by some wayward Somerset bowling that saw them penalised six runs for a slow over-rate.

That penalty proved costly for Somerset, who have already qualified from the South Group - but they still got close to the target thanks to Lewis Gregory's knock of 44 in 15 balls.

Needing 18 from the last over, Gregory was denied a four when fielder Heino Kuhn appeared to be in contact with the boundary rope and Tom Abell was unable to hit a six off the final delivery to tie. SCORECARD

Rashid Khan's 3-24 spun Sussex Sharks to a crucial win over Gloucestershire at Bristol

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned figures of 3-24 to strengthen Sussex Sharks' chances of a quarter-final spot as they overcame Gloucestershire by four wickets at Bristol.

Home captain Michael Klinger top-scored with 59 in his side's total of 159-9, but Phil Salt's knock of 60 from 30 balls laid the foundations for the Sharks to clinch victory and climb to fourth place in the table. SCORECARD

Essex Eagles collected only their second win of the campaign as they beat rock-bottom Middlesex by six wickets at Lord's, with Dan Lawrence hitting 86 from 46 deliveries.

Middlesex posted 210-3, thanks to Paul Stirling (78) and Eoin Morgan - who hammered eight sixes in his undefeated 77 - but Essex chased down the target with four balls to spare. SCORECARD

In the North Group, David Willey demolished his former team-mates with a superb all-round performance to help maintain Yorkshire Vikings' hopes of qualification.

David Willey took three wickets and then hit 79 to earn Yorkshire Vikings victory against his former side Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Willey (3-30) recorded a triple-wicket maiden as Yorkshire restricted Northamptonshire Steelbacks to 162-8, despite Josh Cobb's unbeaten 68.

The former Northants player then smashed 79 from just 44 balls, sharing a partnership of 150 with Adam Lyth (66) to steer the Vikings home by seven wickets with 4.3 overs in hand. SCORECARD