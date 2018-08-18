Cricket Debate Podcast: Bob Willis and Dominic Cork on Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes

Shikhar Dhawan and Ben Stokes collide on day one of the third Test at Trent Bridge

Captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane thwarted England's attack as India edged day one of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Bob Willis and Dominic Cork join Charles Colvile to reflect on the action after the pair put on 159 for the fourth wicket as the tourists, already 2-0 down, made a decent start in Nottingham.

Bob explains why India enjoyed the better of the day - especially after being skittled at Lord's and Edgbaston - after being put in to bat.

So did Joe Root make the right decision at the toss and did India get their team selection spot on?

Bob and Dominic analyse England's bowling performance, including a costly start for Adil Rashid who went on nevertheless to take the prized wicket of Kohli.

Plus the pair share their thoughts on an improved top-order batting display from the tourists, a fine reaction from Alastair Cook and a case of butterfingers for Keaton Jennings.

In part two, our panel turn their attention to Ben Stokes' return.

Did they do the right thing in bringing Stokes straight back - and was Sam Curran the right man to make way or should Chris Woakes have been shown the door?

And who actually picks the final XI? Dominic and Bob share their preferences.

