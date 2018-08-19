England v India: Highlights from day two of the third Test at Trent Bridge

England needed just 7.5 overs to polish off the India innings during a rain-shortened opening session to day two of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Stuart Broad (3-72) and James Anderson (3-64) shared the final four wickets to fall as India were bowled out for 329 after resuming on 307-6 at 11.30am - morning drizzle causing a 30-minute delay.

Watch highlights in the video above as England reached 46-0 from nine overs in reply by lunch, with Alastair Cook (21no) and Keaton Jennings (20no) scoring briskly in Nottingham.

Broad castled Rishabh Pant (24) and Ravichandran Ashwin (14), with Pant chopping on and Ashwin cleaned up by a full in-swinger, one akin to the ball Broad bowled Cheteshwar Pujara with at Lord's a week ago.

Ravi Ashwin's bails went flying courtesy of an excellent ball from Stuart Broad

Ashwin was bowled four deliveries after being dropped by Ollie Pope at slip, the Surrey youngster grassing a sharp chance off James Anderson.

However, Anderson took his tally of Test wickets against India to 102 when he dismissed Mohammed Shami (3) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) from successive balls - Bumrah utterly bamboozled by late movement, with even India skipper Virat Kohli affording himself a chortle!

