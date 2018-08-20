England v India: Highlights from day three of third Test at Trent Bridge

Jonny Bairstow was forced off the field with a hand injury as Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara stretched India's lead at Trent Bridge.

Watch highlights from day three as Pujara reached his first half-century of the series and Kohli also passed 50 to help India to 194-2, a lead of 362, at lunch on day three.

England's bowlers began the day well, keeping runs to a minimum, but they were unable to find a breakthrough. James Anderson came the closest as he found Pujara's outside edge but Jos Buttler shelled the catch, low to his left, at second slip.

Things got worse for England when Bairstow was hit on the end of the finger when an Anderson delivery dipped and swerved as it went past the stumps. Bairstow went down immediately, clearly in pain, and was taken to hospital for an x-ray on his left middle finger with Buttler taking over behind the stumps.

The runs started to come a little more freely in the second hour but Stuart Broad thought he had dismissed Kohli when he rapped the India captain on the front pad. Umpire Erasmus turned down the appeal, England reviewed and UltraEdge showed the faintest of inside edges.

Pujara reached his fifty, from 147 balls, as lunch approached and Kohli followed suit in the next over. With India in such a commanding position, all eyes will be on Kohli as the day progresses to see if and when he decides to declare.

