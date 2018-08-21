Stuart Broad fined for outburst at Rishabh Pant

Stuart Broad has been fined for his conduct

Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of using aggressive language towards Rishabh Pant during the third Test against India.

Broad dismissed Pant - who was making his Test debut - for 24 when the left-hander dragged an outswinger back on to his stumps on day two at Trent Bridge.

The England seamer gave Pant an expletive-laden send-off, breaching Article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

Broad admitted the offence after charges were levelled against him by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney and third umpire Aleem Dar.

0:10 Broad claimed the wicket of Rishabh Pant in the 92nd over of India's first innings Broad claimed the wicket of Rishabh Pant in the 92nd over of India's first innings

In addition to the fine for a Level 1 breach, one demerit point has been added to Broad's disciplinary record. The incident was Broad's first offence since the introduction of the revised ICC Code of Conduct in September 2016.

England are on the verge of defeat after being reduced to 306-9 at the close of play on day four. They trail India by 215 runs.