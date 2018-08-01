England v India on Sky Sports Cricket: How to watch every ball

Captain Virat Kohli is aiming to make amends for India's 3-1 defeat in 2014

The stage is set as England and India prepare to square off in a five-Test series that promises to be epic!

India drew first blood against England by winning the three-match T20I series, but Eoin Morgan's men bounced back to take the ODI honours.

Now the two sides turn their attention to the five-day format, with games at Edgbaston, Lord's, Trent Bridge, the Ageas Bowl and the Oval to come - and you can watch every ball on Sky Sports Cricket.

India are at the summit of the Test standings and have a score to settle after going down 3-1 on English turf in 2014 - Virat Kohli's side will be aiming to replicate their 4-0 success in 2016/17 on the subcontinent when the five-Test series kicks off at Edgbaston on August 1.

Watch out, too, for a selection of great features, including 'Nasser meets Sachin', 'Cricket in Mumbai', 'Return of the Royals' and 'Mind Games' during Sky Sports' comprehensive coverage of England v India.

WATCH LIVE

Check out our live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports for iPad with our schedule below.

Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20 (Emirates Old Trafford) - INDIA won by eight wickets

2nd T20 (SSE Swalec) - ENGLAND won by five wickets

3rd T20 (The Brightside Ground, Bristol) - INDIA won by seven wickets

Royal London ODI Series

1st ODI (Trent Bridge): Thursday, July 12 - INDIA won by eight wickets

2nd ODI (Lord's): Saturday, July 14 - ENGLAND won by 86 runs

3rd ODI (Headingley): Tuesday, July 17 - ENGLAND won by eight wickets

Specsavers Test Series

1st Test (Edgbaston): Wednesday, August 1 - 10am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

2nd Test (Lord's): Thursday, August 9 - 10am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

3rd Test (Trent Bridge): August 18 - 10am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

4th Test (Ageas Bowl): August 30 - 10am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

5th Test (The Kia Oval): September 7 - 10am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

