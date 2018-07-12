England call up Dawid Malan as cover for Alex Hales to face India

Dawid Malan has been called up as cover for Thursday's one-day match against India

Dawid Malan has been called up to England's one-day squad to face India as cover for Alex Hales, who has a side injury.

Hales, who averaged 48 as England lost the T20 series with India 2-1, will continue to be monitored in the coming days.

Malan, 30, has played five T20s and 14 Tests for England, scoring a century in the third Ashes Test in December.

The three-match one-day series starts at Trent Bridge on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, as England try to win an eighth consecutive ODI series win.

Eoin Morgan's men top the ICC ODI rankings, with their opponents a spot back in second.