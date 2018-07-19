England take on Ireland and Pakistan before Ashes series against Australia

England will play a first Test match against Ireland next summer

England's 2019 summer schedule includes a first Test match against Ireland, before hosting Australia in the Ashes.

A busy year has been planned for England, who will prepare for the 2019 World Cup (May 30 - July 14) with a one-day international series against Pakistan in the weeks before.

Pakistan May 5: England v Pakistan IT20, Cardiff

May 8: England v Pakistan 1st ODI, Oval

May 11: England v Pakistan 2nd ODI, Rose Bowl

May 14: England v Pakistan 3rd ODI, Bristol County Ground

May 17: England v Pakistan 4th ODI, Trent Bridge

May 19: England v Pakistan, 5th ODI, Headingley

Following the tournament, England will play a one-off Test match against Ireland. The four-day contest will begin on July 24.

Ireland July 24-27: England v Ireland four-day Test, Lord's

The England and Wales Cricket board have described the season as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity", culminating in the home Ashes series which takes place from August to September.

All Ashes Test venues will have a public ballot for tickets for the first time.

"There is nothing more important to England cricket fans than an Ashes Series," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

Ashes Aug 1-5: England v Australia 1st Test, Edgbaston

Aug 14-18: England v Australia 2nd Test, Lord's

Aug 22-26: England v Australia 3rd Test, Headingley

Sep 4-8: England v Australia 4th Test, Old Trafford

Sep 12-16: England v Australia 5th Test, Oval

"With the added element of being England's first Test series in the new World Test Championship, it's a hugely exciting prospect and we anticipate unprecedented demand for tickets.

"We would love to see fans from all over the world getting to experience the unique atmosphere of an Ashes Test Match after the ICC Cricket World Cup.

"We fully supported the ICC's decision to award Full Membership to Cricket Ireland and we expect next summer's inaugural Test Match at Lord's against our neighbours to be an historic celebration for all Irish cricket fans.

"It will also provide excellent Ashes preparation for England against an Irish team whose impressive performance against Pakistan earlier this year showed they can compete strongly in this form of the game."