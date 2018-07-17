Joe Root's role in England's one-day side must not be underestimated, says Kumar Sangakkara

Joe Root's role in England's one-day side should never be underestimated, says Kumar Sangakkara, after the batsman's back-to-back centuries earned a 2-1 ODI series win over India.

Root - left out of the T20I series decider at Bristol earlier this month - moved above Marcus Trescothick and top of England's all-time list of ODI centurions after hitting his 13th hundred in an eight-wicket victory at Headingley, three days after his 12th, at Lord's, levelled the series.

The 27-year-old averages 51.61 in ODI cricket, with only Eoin Morgan, Ian Bell and Paul Collingwood having scored more for England in the format.

Root celebrates his 13th ODI ton, sealed from the final ball of the third ODI

"He has an unbelievable average, is an outstanding performer and is the key to England's batting," said Sangakkara, after Root's 120-ball century in Leeds.

"If England want to post big totals and chase them down, even with the explosive hitters they have, this guy is going to be the man they bat around.

"The whole point of a batting line-up is to have different players with different attributes who can play different roles.

"KP [Kevin Pietersen] always tried to be impactful and sometimes got out doing that. Root is a different player but his strengths are vital in allowing others to play their natural game.

"I will never underestimate his role. I can understand why he was left out of the T20s, although I still believe he has a place in that side if he bats No 3."

Root was foxed by mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the early white-ball games against India but David Lloyd says his successive centuries show he has now found a method to combat the left-armer.

England worked out what a good total was at Lord’s and Headingley – and they did it because they have a high-class No 3 who averages over 50. He is a sensational player and with all the lads who smash it around you still need that glue and that is Root. Nasser Hussain

"Joe has had a quiet summer but he is a world-class player," said Bumble.

"He got left out of the T20 team - rightly or wrongly - but I wouldn't leave him out of any one-day team. If he works hard, and he will do, he will get rewards as he is that good.

"He will score naturally, while he has fathomed how to play these wrist-spinners carefully and score, nullify the threat and score."

Adil Rashid (3-49) put England in control at the halfway stage, with his wickets of Virat Kohli (71), Suresh Raina (1) and Dinesh Karthik (21) restricting India to 256-8 from their 50 overs.

The Yorkshire leg-spinner, who bowled Kohli with a peach of a delivery, is not currently playing red-ball cricket - but Bumble hopes that changes.

"I would lock him in a room, shine a light in his eyes, strap him to the chair and tell him: 'you will be playing red-ball cricket'," added the Sky Cricket expert. "He has been the best spinner of all of them."

