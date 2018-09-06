Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas to miss road World Championships

Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome will not take part in the road World Championships

Chris Froome and Tour de France Winner Geraint Thomas will miss the road World Championships in Austria, Team Sky have confirmed.

Thomas won the Tour de France in July while Froome came third after winning the Giro d'Italia in May.

Both are competing in this week's Tour de Britain but are well down in the overall standings having already competed in a gruelling season.

"Froome and G [Thomas] will finish their season here," Team Sky sport director Brett Lancaster told Cycling Weekly.

"I think G originally thought about it [riding at the Worlds]. I would have wanted him there in the team time trial but obviously he is burnt out after a massive season and the stress they put themselves under with training and diet.

"I think the British and Aussie mentality is a little bit different to others, where they look after themselves all year but we tend to let ourselves go a bit when we can.

"So when you are switched on, you're switched on but when you're off, you're off."

Both Thomas and Froome were on the initial time trial longlist as well as the road race.