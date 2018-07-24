Gary Anderson defeats Raymond van Barneveld in a World Matchplay classic

0:58 Here's the best of the action from another memorable night in Blackpool Here's the best of the action from another memorable night in Blackpool

Gary Anderson made it through to the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay in Blackpool after edging out Raymond van Barneveld in a darting masterpiece.

Anderson averaged 104.17 as he beat great rival Van Barneveld 11-9 in a match which saw 43 ton-pluses and 35 140s in total.

World Matchplay Darts - Tuesday July 24 Dave Chisnall 11-8 Michael Smith Daryl Gurney 3-11 Jamie Cullen Jeffrey de Zwaan 11-9 Adrian Lewis Gary Anderson 11-9 Raymond van Barneveld

Anderson took out 110, but it was five-time world champion Van Barneveld who stormed into a 5-1 lead in an old-fashioned, high-tempo tungsten slugfest.

The Scotsman won the next three on the trot to move within one, but Barney responded with a majestic 130 on the bull and then a top-notch 122 on the bull for a 7-4 lead.

The pendulum swung the way of Anderson as he reeled off four legs and upped his average to over 102 before a much-needed 72 helped Van Barneveld make it 8-8 in a fabulous encounter.

At 9-9 Anderson made the vital breakthrough thanks to D5 and he served out the contest with a show-stopping 82 on the bullseye.

Joe Cullen upset Daryl Gurney to storm into the quarter-finals

Joe Cullen claimed the biggest win of his career as he hammered Daryl Gurney 11-3 to storm into the last eight.

The Yorkshireman opened with a 116 and went into the first interval with a 3-2 lead before Gurney levelled with a ton out.

But then Cullen stamped his authority over his opponent by claiming the next eight legs in a row, sealing an impressive win by taking out 88.

"I'm sort of disappointed that this is only my second major quarter-final after the UK Open and I'm 29, so I'm not really proud because this is what I should be doing," said world No 18 Cullen, who averaged 99.65 with a 50 per cent checkout success rate.

Jeffrey de Zwaan won the jackpot by defeating Adrian Lewis

Jeffrey de Zwaan, who knocked out world No 1 Michael van Gerwen in the opening round, caused another monumental upset by upsetting 2013 finalist Adrian Lewis 11-9.

De Zwaan continued where he left off against MVG with a display of some tremendous combination hitting to open up a comfortable 5-1 advantage. He was averaging a touch over 102 when he nailed a superb 104 to lead 6-2.

The Dutchman kept the pressure on with an 82 checkout to close in on another amazing victory at 7-3.

Lewis responded with a classy 121 and tops to close the gap before De Zwaan opened up a four-leg gap with a quality 120 and a 12-darter for 9-5.

The former two-time world champion won four out of the next five legs but crucially missed bullseye to level the match at 10-10 as 22-year-old De Zwaan capitalised with an outrageous 94 (18, D18, D20) to cause another major shock.

"That double 18, double top was massive," said De Zwaan. "It's a lovely stage to be at and the crowd was lovely. It's going to be a tough match against Chisnall next."

Dave Chisnall battled back from 7-1 down to complete a stunning win

He will next play Dave Chisnall who battled back from 7-1 down to win 10 out of the last 11 legs and complete a sensational 11-8 victory to beat Michael Smith in the St Helens derby.

The Premier League finalist came out in dominant form to quickly open up a 4-1 lead in the race to 11.

A 110 helped 'Bully Boy' cruise into a 6-1 lead and he then nailed tops for a break in the next leg.

But 'Chizzy' responded with six legs in a row, including a magnificent 148 and a superb 128 to make it a level game at 7-7.

Smith kicked back into gear to nail a quick-fire 94 finish to stop the rot before Chisnall took over.

He struck D10 to move ahead for the first time in the 17th leg, D18 in the next, and he finished with 80 to complete a remarkable comeback with an impressive 103.02 three-dart average to reach the quarter-finals at the Winter Gardens for the fifth time his career.

"I had to dig in because I was 7-1 down and that's what I did. Michael went off the boil" said Chisnall, who reached the last eight for the first time at a major tournament in a year. "I've always said that I can play the game, but I just need to start quicker. There are not many better players than Michael Smith."

World Matchplay Darts - Wednesday July 25 (7pm) Simon Whitlock v James Wade Mensur Suljovic v Ian White Rob Cross v Darren Webster Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts

