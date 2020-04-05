The very best of darting legend Eric Bristow
Watch some of Eric Bristow's greatest moments as darts remembers one of its true legends
Two years ago, the darts world lost one of its true legends - we look back at the very best bits of Eric Bristow's career.
"Nutty as a fruitcake. I've enjoyed it, I've enjoyed life and loved darts."
Nicknamed 'The Crafty Cockney', Bristow was a five-time world champion. He died on April 5, 2018, at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack at Liverpool's Echo Arena.
Bristow, who was awarded an MBE for his services to sport in 1989, also won five World Masters titles and was a founder player when the PDC was formed in 1993.
Sky Sports pays tribute to the man who transformed a pub game into part of the nation's sporting diet.
