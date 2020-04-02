Premier League Darts mid-term report card
By Sky Sports Darts
Last Updated: 02/04/20 2:56pm
We review the first six rounds of the Premier League season, and Colin Lloyd grades each player on their campaign to date.
Glen Durrant
Premier League position: 1st
The newcomer couldn't have hoped for a better start to life in the Premier League. Duzza showed his dogged determination in each of his games, and only suffered one defeat across the six games.
Durrant's results
|Night
|Result
|Average
|Week 1, Aberdeen
|7-3 win vs Michael Smith
|95.01
|Week 2, Nottingham
|6-6 draw with Fallon Sherrock
|92.21
|Week 3, Cardiff
|7-4 win vs Gary Anderson
|97.24
|Week 4, Dublin
|5-7 loss vs Nathan Aspinall
|92.81
|Week 5, Exeter
|7-3 win vs Gerwyn Price
|100.76
|Week 6, Liverpool
|7-5 win vs Daryl Gurney
|95.39
Lloydy's grade: A+ "Durrant has been the standout player. He's top of the Premier League at the moment, he's throwing some really good stuff."
Michael van Gerwen
Premier League position: 2nd
There were question marks surrounding the world No 1 entering 2020, as he adjusted to new darts. However, he has once again silenced his doubters. Despite two defeats in the Premier League, he scooped the UK Open in some style and looks right back at his best.
Van Gerwen's results
|Night
|Result
|Average
|Week 1, Aberdeen
|7-5 win vs Peter Wright
|104.13
|Week 2, Nottingham
|7-1 win vs Daryl Gurney
|105.05
|Week 3, Cardiff
|5-7 loss vs Nathan Aspinall
|97.61
|Week 4, Dublin
|7-4 win vs William O'Connor
|97.62
|Week 5, Exeter
|4-7 loss vs Michael Smith
|99.43
|Week 6, Liverpool
|7-4 win vs Gerwyn Price
|106.27
Lloydy's grade: A "He was starting off with new darts. He won the UK Open and he's starting to throw some good stuff again."
Michael Smith
Premier League position: 3rd
The Bully Boy ended a 10-game winless run in the Premier League in Cardiff, and used it as a springboard to kick on to the next level. He hit a nine-darter against Daryl Gurney in Dublin, and one week later recorded a statement win over MVG.
Smith's results
|Night
|Result
|Average
|Week 1, Aberdeen
|3-7 loss vs Glen Durrant
|95.41
|Week 2, Nottingham
|6-6 draw vs Gerwyn Price
|101.71
|Week 3, Cardiff
|7-1 win vs Jonny Clayton
|105.51
|Week 4, Dublin
|7-5 win vs Daryl Gurney
|88.19
|Week 5, Exeter
|7-5 win vs Michael van Gerwen
|95.42
|Week 6, Liverpool
|4-7 loss vs Peter Wright
|94.00
Lloydy's grade: B "He's thrown some great darts. But sometimes he's not getting home - he's ended up with a couple of 6-6 draws or whatever, sometimes where he should have romped to victory."
Nathan Aspinall
Premier League position: 4th
The Asp is perhaps the form man on the Pro Tour right now, picking up two Players Championship titles in the eight tournaments thus far. In the Premier League, he is enjoying a fine debut campaign, with notable wins over Durrant and MVG.
Aspinall's results
|Night
|Result
|Average
|Week 1, Aberdeen
|7-3 win vs John Henderson
|89.19
|Week 2, Nottingham
|5-7 loss vs Rob Cross
|95.48
|Week 3, Cardiff
|7-5 win vs Michael van Gerwen
|101.12
|Week 4, Dublin
|7-5 win vs Glen Durrant
|93.82
|Week 5, Exeter
|3-7 loss vs Peter Wright
|99.67
|Week 6, Liverpool
|6-6 draw with Gary Anderson
|107.64
Lloydy's grade: B+ "A Pro Tour winner, Aspinall is throwing some great stuff at the minute, and some big averages too. He looks very solid on the dartboard. Just a joy to watch actually."
Peter Wright
Premier League position: 5th
The world champion started the year in style by winning at the Masters, and backed it up with a Players Championship win in Wigan. In the Premier League, it's been an up-and-down campaign. He bounced back from his Dublin nightmare to record impressive victories over Aspinall and Smith.
Wright's results
|Night
|Result
|Average
|Week 1, Aberdeen
|5-7 loss vs Michael van Gerwen
|97.71
|Week 2, Nottingham
|6-6 draw with Gary Anderson
|88.72
|Week 3, Cardiff
|7-5 win vs Rob Cross
|101.95
|Week 4, Dublin
|1-7 loss vs Gerwyn Price
|83.59
|Week 5, Exeter
|7-3 win vs Nathan Aspinall
|110.00
|Week 6, Liverpool
|7-4 win vs Michael Smith
|100.78
Lloydy's grade: B+ "Our current world champion has been a bit of a mixed bag. Maybe with the foot injury or whatever. I think he looks a bit tired. Maybe I could be wrong in saying that. But he always gives it 100 per cent."
Gary Anderson
Premier League position: 6th
The Flying Scotsman claimed honours at the first Players Championship event of the year, but hasn't hit top form upon his return to the Premier League stage. The two-time world champ needs to find consistency. His record of two wins, two draws and two losses tells the story right now.
Anderson's results
|Night
|Result
|Average
|Week 1, Aberdeen
|7-5 win vs Daryl Gurney
|94.71
|Week 2, Nottingham
|6-6 draw with Peter Wright
|95.58
|Week 3, Cardiff
|4-7 loss vs Glen Durrant
|96.89
|Week 4, Dublin
|7-5 win vs Rob Cross
|97.77
|Week 5, Exeter
|5-7 loss vs Luke Humphries
|87.76
|Week 6, Liverpool
|6-6 draw with Nathan Aspinall
|94.27
Lloydy's grade: C "He's not quite firing on all cylinders. But he is a multiple major winner and there have been signs of that winning form coming back."
Gerwyn Price
Premier League position: 7th
There's a case to be made to suggest the Iceman is the form player in world darts right now. He reached the final in three of the five Players Championship events he entered (winning one), claimed the first Euro Tour title of the season, and reached the decider of the UK Open. However, it's not reflected on the Premier League table. The three draws at the start of the campaign could come back to haunt him.
Price's results
|Night
|Result
|Average
|Week 1, Aberdeen
|6-6 draw with Rob Cross
|95.86
|Week 2, Nottingham
|6-6 draw with Michael Smith
|98.11
|Week 3, Cardiff
|6-6 draw with Daryl Gurney
|93.70
|Week 4, Dublin
|7-1 win vs Peter Wright
|98.75
|Week 5, Exeter
|3-7 loss vs Glen Durrant
|96.68
|Week 6, Liverpool
|5-7 loss vs Michael van Gerwen
|98.07
Lloydy's grade: C "So far this year he's a Pro Tour winner, a UK Open runner-up. But I've been a little bit disappointed with his Premier League form."
Rob Cross
Premier League position: 8th
Voltage is struggling to hit the heights we know he can reach. He'll know he is capable of more than the one win he has registered so far in the campaign.
Cross' results
|Night
|Result
|Average
|Week 1, Aberdeen
|6-6 draw vs Gerwyn Price
|100.10
|Week 2, Nottingham
|7-5 win vs Nathan Aspinall
|94.71
|Week 3, Cardiff
|5-7 loss vs Peter Wright
|90.13
|Week 4, Dublin
|5-7 loss vs Gary Anderson
|91.36
|Week 5, Exeter
|6-6 draw with Daryl Gurney
|98.55
|Week 6, Liverpool
|6-6 draw with Stephen Bunting
|90.14
Lloydy's grade: C "I've been a little bit disappointed with Rob Cross. He seems to be very hit-and-miss at the minute. But I think it's only a matter of time before he comes back into form."
Daryl Gurney
Premier League position: 9th
Super Chin only has two draws to show from the opening six rounds. The two-time major winner will know he needs at least four points from the next three games, or he's facing an early exit.
Gurney's results
|Night
|Result
|Average
|Week 1, Aberdeen
|5-7 loss vs Gary Anderson
|91.65
|Week 2, Nottingham
|1-7 loss vs Michael van Gerwen
|93.92
|Week 3, Cardiff
|6-6 draw with Gerwyn Price
|97.46
|Week 4, Dublin
|5-7 loss vs Michael Smith
|85.98
|Week 5, Exeter
|6-6 draw with Rob Cross
|94.88
|Week 6, Liverpool
|5-7 loss vs Glen Durrant
|95.43
Lloydy's grade: D "Maybe Gurney has been a little bit unfortunate, as he's thrown some good stuff. I know he's been very disappointed with the way he's been playing and whatever. Sorry Daryl, but it's a D."
