Premier League Darts mid-term report card

We review the first six rounds of the Premier League season, and Colin Lloyd grades each player on their campaign to date.

Here's how the Premier League table stands, after a break was enforced in the tournament

Glen Durrant

Premier League position: 1st

The newcomer couldn't have hoped for a better start to life in the Premier League. Duzza showed his dogged determination in each of his games, and only suffered one defeat across the six games.

Durrant's results Night Result Average Week 1, Aberdeen 7-3 win vs Michael Smith 95.01 Week 2, Nottingham 6-6 draw with Fallon Sherrock 92.21 Week 3, Cardiff 7-4 win vs Gary Anderson 97.24 Week 4, Dublin 5-7 loss vs Nathan Aspinall 92.81 Week 5, Exeter 7-3 win vs Gerwyn Price 100.76 Week 6, Liverpool 7-5 win vs Daryl Gurney 95.39

Lloydy's grade: A+ "Durrant has been the standout player. He's top of the Premier League at the moment, he's throwing some really good stuff."

2:47 Glen Durrant has enjoyed a fine start to his Premier League career Glen Durrant has enjoyed a fine start to his Premier League career

Michael van Gerwen

Premier League position: 2nd

There were question marks surrounding the world No 1 entering 2020, as he adjusted to new darts. However, he has once again silenced his doubters. Despite two defeats in the Premier League, he scooped the UK Open in some style and looks right back at his best.

Van Gerwen's results Night Result Average Week 1, Aberdeen 7-5 win vs Peter Wright 104.13 Week 2, Nottingham 7-1 win vs Daryl Gurney 105.05 Week 3, Cardiff 5-7 loss vs Nathan Aspinall 97.61 Week 4, Dublin 7-4 win vs William O'Connor 97.62 Week 5, Exeter 4-7 loss vs Michael Smith 99.43 Week 6, Liverpool 7-4 win vs Gerwyn Price 106.27

Lloydy's grade: A "He was starting off with new darts. He won the UK Open and he's starting to throw some good stuff again."

The Green Machine is beginning to hit his stride

Michael Smith

Premier League position: 3rd

The Bully Boy ended a 10-game winless run in the Premier League in Cardiff, and used it as a springboard to kick on to the next level. He hit a nine-darter against Daryl Gurney in Dublin, and one week later recorded a statement win over MVG.

Smith's results Night Result Average Week 1, Aberdeen 3-7 loss vs Glen Durrant 95.41 Week 2, Nottingham 6-6 draw vs Gerwyn Price 101.71 Week 3, Cardiff 7-1 win vs Jonny Clayton 105.51 Week 4, Dublin 7-5 win vs Daryl Gurney 88.19 Week 5, Exeter 7-5 win vs Michael van Gerwen 95.42 Week 6, Liverpool 4-7 loss vs Peter Wright 94.00

Lloydy's grade: B "He's thrown some great darts. But sometimes he's not getting home - he's ended up with a couple of 6-6 draws or whatever, sometimes where he should have romped to victory."

1:07 The Bully Boy hit a nine-darter in Dublin against Gurney The Bully Boy hit a nine-darter in Dublin against Gurney

Nathan Aspinall

Premier League position: 4th

The Asp is perhaps the form man on the Pro Tour right now, picking up two Players Championship titles in the eight tournaments thus far. In the Premier League, he is enjoying a fine debut campaign, with notable wins over Durrant and MVG.

Aspinall's results Night Result Average Week 1, Aberdeen 7-3 win vs John Henderson 89.19 Week 2, Nottingham 5-7 loss vs Rob Cross 95.48 Week 3, Cardiff 7-5 win vs Michael van Gerwen 101.12 Week 4, Dublin 7-5 win vs Glen Durrant 93.82 Week 5, Exeter 3-7 loss vs Peter Wright 99.67 Week 6, Liverpool 6-6 draw with Gary Anderson 107.64

Lloydy's grade: B+ "A Pro Tour winner, Aspinall is throwing some great stuff at the minute, and some big averages too. He looks very solid on the dartboard. Just a joy to watch actually."

0:35 The Asp's win over MVG was perhaps his standout moment in the campaign so far The Asp's win over MVG was perhaps his standout moment in the campaign so far

Peter Wright

Premier League position: 5th

The world champion started the year in style by winning at the Masters, and backed it up with a Players Championship win in Wigan. In the Premier League, it's been an up-and-down campaign. He bounced back from his Dublin nightmare to record impressive victories over Aspinall and Smith.

Wright's results Night Result Average Week 1, Aberdeen 5-7 loss vs Michael van Gerwen 97.71 Week 2, Nottingham 6-6 draw with Gary Anderson 88.72 Week 3, Cardiff 7-5 win vs Rob Cross 101.95 Week 4, Dublin 1-7 loss vs Gerwyn Price 83.59 Week 5, Exeter 7-3 win vs Nathan Aspinall 110.00 Week 6, Liverpool 7-4 win vs Michael Smith 100.78

Lloydy's grade: B+ "Our current world champion has been a bit of a mixed bag. Maybe with the foot injury or whatever. I think he looks a bit tired. Maybe I could be wrong in saying that. But he always gives it 100 per cent."

It's been a mixed campaign for Snakebite

Gary Anderson

Premier League position: 6th

The Flying Scotsman claimed honours at the first Players Championship event of the year, but hasn't hit top form upon his return to the Premier League stage. The two-time world champ needs to find consistency. His record of two wins, two draws and two losses tells the story right now.

Anderson's results Night Result Average Week 1, Aberdeen 7-5 win vs Daryl Gurney 94.71 Week 2, Nottingham 6-6 draw with Peter Wright 95.58 Week 3, Cardiff 4-7 loss vs Glen Durrant 96.89 Week 4, Dublin 7-5 win vs Rob Cross 97.77 Week 5, Exeter 5-7 loss vs Luke Humphries 87.76 Week 6, Liverpool 6-6 draw with Nathan Aspinall 94.27

Lloydy's grade: C "He's not quite firing on all cylinders. But he is a multiple major winner and there have been signs of that winning form coming back."

Gary Anderson is yet to hit top form

Gerwyn Price

Premier League position: 7th

There's a case to be made to suggest the Iceman is the form player in world darts right now. He reached the final in three of the five Players Championship events he entered (winning one), claimed the first Euro Tour title of the season, and reached the decider of the UK Open. However, it's not reflected on the Premier League table. The three draws at the start of the campaign could come back to haunt him.

Price's results Night Result Average Week 1, Aberdeen 6-6 draw with Rob Cross 95.86 Week 2, Nottingham 6-6 draw with Michael Smith 98.11 Week 3, Cardiff 6-6 draw with Daryl Gurney 93.70 Week 4, Dublin 7-1 win vs Peter Wright 98.75 Week 5, Exeter 3-7 loss vs Glen Durrant 96.68 Week 6, Liverpool 5-7 loss vs Michael van Gerwen 98.07

Lloydy's grade: C "So far this year he's a Pro Tour winner, a UK Open runner-up. But I've been a little bit disappointed with his Premier League form."

Gerwyn Price isn't bringing his A-game to the Premier League right now

Rob Cross

Premier League position: 8th

Voltage is struggling to hit the heights we know he can reach. He'll know he is capable of more than the one win he has registered so far in the campaign.

Cross' results Night Result Average Week 1, Aberdeen 6-6 draw vs Gerwyn Price 100.10 Week 2, Nottingham 7-5 win vs Nathan Aspinall 94.71 Week 3, Cardiff 5-7 loss vs Peter Wright 90.13 Week 4, Dublin 5-7 loss vs Gary Anderson 91.36 Week 5, Exeter 6-6 draw with Daryl Gurney 98.55 Week 6, Liverpool 6-6 draw with Stephen Bunting 90.14

Lloydy's grade: C "I've been a little bit disappointed with Rob Cross. He seems to be very hit-and-miss at the minute. But I think it's only a matter of time before he comes back into form."

The reigning Matchplay champion sits in eight place right now

Daryl Gurney

Premier League position: 9th

Super Chin only has two draws to show from the opening six rounds. The two-time major winner will know he needs at least four points from the next three games, or he's facing an early exit.

Gurney's results Night Result Average Week 1, Aberdeen 5-7 loss vs Gary Anderson 91.65 Week 2, Nottingham 1-7 loss vs Michael van Gerwen 93.92 Week 3, Cardiff 6-6 draw with Gerwyn Price 97.46 Week 4, Dublin 5-7 loss vs Michael Smith 85.98 Week 5, Exeter 6-6 draw with Rob Cross 94.88 Week 6, Liverpool 5-7 loss vs Glen Durrant 95.43

Lloydy's grade: D "Maybe Gurney has been a little bit unfortunate, as he's thrown some good stuff. I know he's been very disappointed with the way he's been playing and whatever. Sorry Daryl, but it's a D."

|Daryl Gurney is struggling for form

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.